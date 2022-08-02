Jesse Watters exposes the new judge in Paul Pelosi DUI case
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on Paul Pelosi's DUI case and voices his concerns about who is overseeing the trial on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
As Pope Francis completes a week-long tour in Canada, Yahoo News Canada asked Indigenous advocates and activists across the country to speak on the impact of his visit and apology for the Catholic Church's role in the brutal residential school regime that sparked generations of trauma, violence and abuse.
Kevin O'Connor, physician for the president, said Biden "continues to feel well" but he "not surprisingly" tested positive again Sunday for COVID-19.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Steve Roberts, the Democratic primary challenger to "Squad" member Cori Bush, blasted the congresswoman's position on defund the police.
In an interview with NV Radio, published on Aug. 1, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Refat Chubarov, spoke about the reach of Russian security services in southern Ukraine and their work to facilitate the annexation of Crimea.
The left-hander says 'it sucks to leave Milwaukee,' but he understands why he was traded and is eager to start anew with San Diego.
Some of the damage left behind by one of two tornadoes that touched down in the West Virginia panhandle and western Pennsylvania Monday night. (NWS Pittsburgh) Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and uprooting numerous trees during potent storms in the region. No injuries were reported from the severe weather, but crews on the scene in Dallas, West Virginia, approximately 50 miles southwest
Munich is aiming to diversify away from natural gas with Moscow's hand on the tap and dwindling supplies, and will turn to oil power generation.
As a result of the concerns, the Conservative Party has been forced to abandon plans to allow members to change their vote for the next leader later in the contest, according to the Telegraph. Postal ballots are also yet to be issued to the around 160,000 party members who have now been warned they could arrive as late as Aug. 11, the report added. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are competing in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister.
Panthers great (and preseason color commentator) Steve Smith Sr. believes Matt Corral will be the team's starter within the next few seasons.
Investors are digesting both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and more hawkish commentary from a pair of top Fed officials.
Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that it has opened several lines of investigation against former President Enrique Peña Nieto, several weeks after the country’s anti-money laundering agency accused the former leader of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds. Peña Nieto is under investigation for election-related crimes tied to company, money laundering and illicit enrichment, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office. Peña Nieto governed Mexico from 2012 to 2018 and has since been living in Spain.
Alpine said Oscar Piastri would be one of their drivers next season. The Australian said not so fast.
Manchin dodged a question on whether he cared about his party winning the midterms, saying he did not like to "play politics that way."
With 99 days to go until the midterm general elections, U.S. Rep. Val Demings met with Haitian-American leaders in North Miami on Monday, invoking former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and touting her money lead over her Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
Pat Perez said having a chance to be part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series was like winning the lottery. Perez didn't mince words — he rarely does — when explaining his reason for joining. Perez made his debut at Pumpkin Ridge last month.
The parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis have been placed in isolation under the protection of a beefed-up security force, their lawyer said Monday.
A "true" narcissist isn't what you think. So what exactly is it? USA TODAY has your common questions and concerns answered.
He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum
Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.