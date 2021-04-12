Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee ordered to take ‘high-conflict’ parenting classes

Jared Alexander
·3 min read

The pair finalized their divorce in the fall of 2020

According to recent reports, Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee have been ordered to take “high conflict” parenting classes months after their 3-year divorce was finalized.

As theGrio previously reported, Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee went through a lengthy divorce that ended last fall. At the time, the couple agreed to joint custody of their two children, their daughter Sadie and their son Maceo.

Read More: Jesse Williams finalizes divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee

The terms also detailed Williams’ child support payments, reportedly $40,000 each month and over $100,000 in “spousal support payments,” and that he would “keep $936,810 he has earned from the show since the date of separation.”

Now, according to TMZ, their saga continues, as a judge has reportedly ordered the couple to take “high-conflict” parenting classes.

Aryn Drake-Lee/ Jesse Williams
Getty Images

Per TMZ, a judge has ordered Williams and Drake-Lee to enroll in these courses after a “rocky” few months. Reportedly, Williams had attempted and failed to modify the terms of their custody/visitation agreement.

Now, the couple is due to enroll in classes to help them as they continue to co-parent. According to TMZ, the class is “a 6-session online program, providing strategies for reducing conflicts in co-parenting relationships.”

Drake-Lee opened up to PEOPLE Magazine amid their divorce two years ago and detailed how their mutual friends reacted when the couple eventually split.

She told the entertainment outlet, “It was a blessing in disguise because it was a real slap in the face to see who was around us and why, and at that point, it became very clear…And it cleared a pathway for me to make a shift and get back onto a path that was more in alignment with how I wanted to live my life.”

At the time, Drake-Lee also opened up about the toll the divorce was taking on their children. She explained, “When you start spinning, the children start spinning, so even if you’re looking at them and you’re telling them everything is fine, they know it’s not fine because they can feel it’s not fine.”

2020 Sundance Film Festival - Digital Aerosol And The Re-Imaginarium: A Fireside Chat With Kahlil Joseph And Jesse Williams Panel
PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 26: Jesse Williams attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Digital Aerosol And The Re-Imaginarium: A Fireside Chat With Kahlil Joseph And Jesse Williams Panel at The Ray on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

Read More: Jesse Williams’ estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, admits their friends sided with him after divorce

“I talk to them on their level,” she continued. “It’s also okay for the children to see me crying, to see that I’m having a hard day today. Because that lets them know that when they have those hard days, there’s also room for that.”

The couple remained together for 13 years before filing for divorce in 2017.

