The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank and Couch Talk star Kate Chastain answer a speed round of Bravo-themed questions. Amidst the game, Jessel unveils the worst RHONY Season 14 reunion look and Kate reveals which former Below Deck crew members she would never want to cross paths with again. Also, Jessel and Kate share their pick for the most overrated Housewife of all-time.

View comments