Jessica Alba, LionTree’s Aryeh Bourkoff Among New Yahoo Board Members

Yahoo appointed six new members, including The Honest Company founder and actress Jessica Alba and LionTree founder Aryeh Bourkoff, to its board of directors on Monday.

Other incoming board members include Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of Array and the former chief strategy officer at CBS Interactive; Michael Kives, the CEO of K5 Global; Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks; and Katie Stanton, the founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures.

“As we enter into a new era of Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge of diverse industries will drive greater growth, innovation, and scale,” Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said. “I look forward to working with this group to continue to create and innovate for our millions of consumers, advertisers, and media partners worldwide.”

The board appointments come a year after Verizon sold Yahoo, along with AOL and Verizon’s media assets, to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion while retaining a 10 percent stake. Last September, Lanzone joined Yahoo as its chief executive from Tinder.

The six newly appointed board members will join chairman Reed Rayman, Lanzone and representatives from Apollo and Verizon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such high-caliber executives to the Yahoo Board of Directors, which we view as testament to Yahoo’s leadership in delivering seamless consumer products and digital media solutions at unparalleled scale, and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Rayman, a partner at Apollo, said. “I look forward to working alongside this impressive board to help guide Yahoo into this exciting next phase of growth.”

