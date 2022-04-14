Jessica Alba Scores $8M Payday in Honest Company’s First Year Public, But Stake in Firm Falls Below $30M

It was a year of ups and downs for The Honest Company, the producer and seller of baby, skincare, bath and beauty products.

The company went public in an IPO last May, but supply chain “challenges” later in the year (per a note from the chair of the board) threw a wrench in the firm’s plans and led to its share price falling. Still, Honest Company was able to execute on its vision, and in its 2021 proxy filing said that 2022 will be a year of expansion, as it pursues new markets and product lines domestically and around the world.

In the meantime, its top executives were still compensated handsomely, thanks in large part to that IPO push a year ago. Among them is Honest Company founder and chief creative officer Jessica Alba, also known for her acting roles in films like Fantastic Four and TV shows like Dark Angel.

According to Honest Company’s proxy, Alba was paid nearly $8 million in 2021, with most of that in the form of a $6 million stock award. Alba also took a $563,077 salary, and received a $1.4 million bonus.

However, thanks to volatility in Honest Company’s stock price (it closed Thursday at $4.52 per share, down from $23 per share the day it IPOd), Alba’s stake in the company declined in value to just over $27 million, from about $130 million in the IPO.

Honest Company CEO Nikolaos Vlahos was the company’s highest-paid executive, taking home $13.8 million, including nearly $9 million in stock awards.

