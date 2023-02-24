Jessica Chambers murder suspect Quinton Tellis serving burglary sentence in Mississippi

Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice in the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers, will not face trial in the death of a Louisiana woman. Tellis is currently serving a burglary prison sentence in Mississippi.

Jurors deadlocked in Chambers trial

Jurors deadlocked during the trials in 2017 and 2018. After the second mistrial in the Chambers case, Tellis was returned to Louisiana to stand trial in the 2015 stabbing death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. Tellis pleaded guilty in 2016 to illegally using Hsiao’s debit card and was sentenced to 10 years as a habitual offender.

On Dec. 6, 2014, 19-year-old Chambers was found walking down the side of a road engulfed in flames. She died the next day at a Memphis hospital.

Indictment dismissed in Hsiao death

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis in early November on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve the five-year sentence for charges relating to the death of Chambers.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal will decide whether Tellis stands trial following his sentence in Mississippi.

