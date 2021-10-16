Jessica Chastain had one condition while filming full-frontal nudity: 'I wanted it to be balanced'

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac opened up about filming full-frontal nudity in the HBO series "Scenes from a Marriage."

The two appeared together during Friday's episode of "The View," where Isaac revealed he had been "surprised" by his full-frontal nude scene. Chastain also admitted she only agreed to her scene if Isaac had to show the same part of his body.

"I was surprised because I didn't know that was going to happen," Isaac said during the interview.

"You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, 'OK, I'm fine with that.' But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn't notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, 'It's full frontal.' I was like, 'No, what are you talking about?' And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it's there for everyone to see."

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are seen in Midtown on Oct. 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chastain revealed that she told the director of the series, Hagai Levi, that she would only do full-frontal nudity if Isaac had the same style of scenes.

"I said to Hagai, who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, 'I'm comfortable with all the nudity but any part of my body that you show, you're going to have to show the same with Oscar,'" she said.

"So there's a shower scene that I have in Episode 2, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced."

Chastain has previously opened up about her longtime friendship with Isaac in an interview with People magazine.

"Oscar I've known for 20 years. We went to college together," she told the outlet. "We have the same process. When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm."