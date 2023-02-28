Jessica Chastain Says That Falling While Going Up The Stairs At The 2023 SAG Awards "Wasn't So Bad"
Jessica took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.
Jessica took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.
Hong Kong will lift its mask mandate Wednesday, ending the city’s last major restriction imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "George & Tammy" star joined other fallen stars at award shows.
The SAG Awards' outstanding female performance in a limited series or television movie winner gracefully recovered from a small stumble on the way to the podium
Ariana DeBose poked fun at her viral BAFTAs rap, while appearing on stage at this year’s SAG Awards.During Sunday’s awards ceremony, DeBose stood alongside actor Diego Luna to present the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series. Before naming Jennifer Coolidge as the winner for her role in The White Lotus, the West Side Story star turned to Luna and referred to her viral rap, in which she praised Angela Bassett for doing “the thing”.Source: Netflix
YouTube star Jake Paul took the first defeat of his professional boxing career Sunday night, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury. Paul (6-1) knocked down Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), while the third favored Paul, 75-74.
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Monday announced her candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat from Michigan, a critical battleground state in the 2024 election. "We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are public servants," Slotkin said. Slotkin, who was widely speculated to jump in following Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement, is the first Democrat to announce she's running in what's expected be a highly competitive race.
Tune out the world with these beauties — they're at an all-time low price!
Massachusetts State Police say a 22-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday night was dropped off at Lawrence Hospital and is safe. State Police said the suspect is in custody after a heavy police chase on I-495.
The news that the Bears are “leaning toward” trading the first overall pick means that the Bears are sticking with quarterback Justin Fields. Which means that the Bears haven’t lost their minds. As explained in Playmakers, draft picks are lottery tickets. When you have a winning lottery ticket, you don’t trade it in for more [more]
Gordon Pinsent, an award-winning Canadian actor acclaimed for his performance as a heartbroken husband in the film “Away From Her," has died at 92. “Gordon Pinsent was one of Canada's most iconic actors,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday on Twitter. Pinsent worked for decades in radio, television and movies.
As usual, our forum posters were eager to express their thoughts on the the 2023 SAG Awards winners and what they mean for the Oscars, which are just two short weeks away. All of the nominated actors were well-represented by their fans, who either enthusiastically celebrated their wins or lamented their losses. Below is just […]
"Whatever they are paying cast members, it isn't enough..."
“she almost got elbowed and also was being shoved in the back the whole time, put two and two together.”View Entire Post ›
EXCLUSIVE: With Season 3 of The Mandalorian dropping this Wednesday, and our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) headed to the Mandalorian home planet of Mandalore with dark saber in hand, how will the show deal with the departure of Gina Carano’s fan fave bounty hunter character Cara Dune? In the wake of making controversial statements […]
Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah in Netflix's 'Outer Banks' showed off her strong abs in a crop top in an IG video. The actress enjoys an active lifestyle.
"I'll quote what Michelle said: 'Shut up. I can beat you up!'"
Long Island mom Joceline Martin couldn’t wait to watch her daughters, Delaney, 9, and Drew, 5, react to a surprise trip to Disney World.
A viral video shows the South Korean ambassador to India and embassy employees dancing to Naatu Naatu.
I'm sorry, but the spider situation...no.
MARIO ANZUONISocial media is still rejoicing over Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards where fan-favorite contender Everything Everywhere All At Once did a clean sweep. In addition to Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huay Quan winning in their respective categories, the ensemble took home the biggest award of the night, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. The prize is considered a bellwether for the Best Picture winner at the Oscars.Ninety-four-year-old screen legend James Hong, wh