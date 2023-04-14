Jessica Masker disappeared from Indianapolis 10 years ago. Her family is still looking.

Some nights Ashley Masker will look up at the sky and think about her sister, who went missing 10 years ago.

“What if Jessica can see the moon,” Ashley Masker asked. “I know that’s crazy. If Jessica reads this, I just want her to be strong because we are not giving up until she is home safe.”

Jessica Masker was 24 and had recently given birth to her second son when she went missing on the east side of Indianapolis on April 15, 2013. Even after a decade gone, the missing woman still feels close to her parents and seven brothers and sisters.

'Sometimes I ... cry ... sometimes I smile ear-to-ear

When Ashley Masker looks down at her arm, she sees a tattoo of her missing sister’s face. She smells certain perfumes or hears "Best Friend" by Brandy and the memories flood back.

“Sometimes I start to cry but sometimes I smile from ear-to-ear because it makes me so happy that we have these memories,” Ashley Masker said. “It’s so hard. She used to be here for me every day."

The missing woman’s family knows Jessica Masker made mistakes and suspects her history of drug abuse played a role in how seriously investigators took the case initially.

“At first, they said there was no foul play because Jesse was on drugs,” said the woman’s mother Cheri Edwards. “She was trying to get help. She had been to rehab three times.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department declined a request for an interview with the detective assigned to the missing woman’s case.

From left, Cheri Edwards and Ashley Masker, the mother and sister of Jessica Masker, who went missing on 4/15/2013, hold one of the missing posters they still hang on Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at Edward's Indianapolis home.

“People will say she overdosed,” Ashley Masker said. “If that’s the case then somebody would've found her by now. Where is she going to overdose on drugs that nobody is ever going to find her?”

Before she went missing, Jessica Masker was working with family to find a program to enroll in to finish school and get her high school diploma.

The second oldest of her siblings, Jessica Masker has already missed 21st birthday celebrations, family weddings and the birth of her nieces and nephews. The woman’s family has celebrated every one of her birthdays together, even after her disappearance.

Her mother still lives in the family’s home near Garfield Park on the south side of Indianapolis.

“This is the only house left that she would know people at since everyone else has moved or passed away,” Ashley Masker said. “My parents stay here for Jessica.”

What happened to Jessica Masker?

The missing woman’s family still remembers how they felt on April 15, 2013.

“We knew something was wrong,” Ashley Masker said. “We kept trying to call her and call everyone to see if they had heard from or seen her.”

Before the disappearance, it was never difficult to get in touch with Jessica Masker or find her.

After giving birth to her second son prematurely, she visited the baby at the hospital almost every day. She shared music videos on her Facebook page often. She would spend so much time making phone calls, she ran out of minutes each month.

Jessica Masker lived with her mother and made sure to call if she was going to be away from home longer than expected.

“I knew something was not right,” Edwards said. “You know how parents just have a feeling? I got a feeling inside that something was not right.”

The day before she went missing, Jessica Masker was hospitalized because of a prescription drug overdose. She was picked up from the hospital by her aunt and brought to her cousin’s home near Dequincy and East Washington Streets.

Ashley Masker, the sister of Jessica Masker, shows off a tattoo of her sister who went missing on 4/15/2013, on Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at her mother's home in Indianapolis. Other family members also have the same tattoo.

It was in the early morning hours, before the sun came up, when Jessica Masker left her cousin’s home on foot. She had gotten upset after men in the home looked at her funny then began arguing with her cousin before leaving, according to the family.

Jessica Masker called her brother to pick her up and walked to a nearby gas station. He couldn’t come because he was running late for work that morning. Jessica was captured on surveillance video inside the gas station then walking away, her mother said.

Family members believe the last person Jessica Masker called before her disappearance was her boyfriend. The man was later convicted on a domestic battery charge for beating Jessica Masker just days before the disappearance.

Evidence in the case against the boyfriend, from a paramedic and forensic nurse, was strong enough to convict him without testimony from Jessica Masker. She was missing when the bench trial took place in December 2013, court records show.

“He was controlling and obsessive,” Ashley Masker said. “He wasn't a good guy.”

The missing woman’s family believes her boyfriend may have been involved in her disappearance or have knowledge of what happened.

“He called us back and said he could not find her,” Edwards said. “That's the last phone call we ever got from him. He never called after that. For a man who was obsessively calling for my daughter it was unusual.”

Efforts to reach the man for comment before publication of this story were unsuccessful. IndyStar is not identifying him since he is not charged with a crime in connection with Jessica Masker’s disappearance.

‘Think of your own family’

For Ashley Masker, the youngest sibling in the family, moving forward after the disappearance was difficult. She was 16 when her sister went missing.

"I kind of just broke down and sometimes kids in school were nasty,” she said. “They would tell me that Jessica was dead."

Ashley Masker tried online school then had to drop out because it was too difficult. Since then, she’s gotten her high school diploma as well as her driver’s license. She still thinks of coming home from school when Jessica was around and doing the chores together.

“I would sweep, and she would mop, and we would act like we were holding microphones,” Ashley Masker said. “We can't sing but we would sing at the top of our lungs.”

From left, Cheri Edwards and Ashley Masker, the mother and sister of Jessica Masker, who went missing on 4/15/2013, hold one of the missing posters they still hang on Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at Edward's Indianapolis home.

Ashley remembers decorating clothing with Jessica with puffy paint then wearing the clothes to go roller skating.

She keeps missing person posters, with Jessica’s photo and contact information for investigators, in her car. She hangs them up around town when she has free time and hands them out to people when filling up her car at gas stations.

"You see these people who have been missing for 10 or 15 years then they are found safe in basements and stuff,” Ashley Masker said. “I just try to keep my faith that she will come back home."

At the same time, if Jessica Masker is deceased her family needs to know.

"It's hard to say but if my sister is gone and she is passed away, my sister deserves a funeral," Ashley Masker said. "We deserve that."

For the missing woman’s mother, she encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators.

“I want my daughter here,” Edwards said. “Think of your own family. Think of how you would feel if this was your own kid missing. Life's hard out here. Just give them a call and help us.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Jessica Masker is asked to dial 911 or contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersons@indy.gov.

