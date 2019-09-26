Jessica Simpson is a knockout in little black dress after 100-lb weight loss

It's time that we, as a society, grant Jessica Simpson exclusive ownership of the phrase "va-va-voom."

The mom of three hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday in an eye-popping ruched black dress with just a touch of lace. She spent the evening with girlfriends, she said on Instagram: "NYC ladies' night," she wrote.

Jessica's east coast visit marks her first trip away from baby Birdie, to whom she gave birth in March. In the six months since her daughter's arrival, Jessica has lost a hundred pounds, she revealed this week.

In other snaps, Jess is shown headed into Macy's, where she had meetings to discuss her fashion line. She's managed to build a true retail empire that brings in a billion dollars every year. She's previously revealed that her fluctuating weight is major factor to her business success.

“I’ve been every size on the planet, and I feel like I understand women and how to dress them,” she's said. “There’s life in the whole world beyond L.A. and New York. I understand Middle America and their mindset."





Appropriately enough, during her NYC outing, Jess was wearing a pair of closed-toe heels from her own collection: They're the Loyren Pumps and they're under $100.

Jessica Simpson Loyren Pumps, $98 at Macy's