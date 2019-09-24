Jessica Simpson has lost 100 lbs in 6 months: 'Yes, I tipped the scales at 240'

It took a whole lot of determination, but Jessica Simpson is celebrating a major milestone in her weight loss journey: She's shed an incredible 100 pounds since giving birth six months ago.

"6 months. 100 pounds down," Jessica wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Yes, I tipped the scales at 240."

She added, "So proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

The mom of three posed in front of her house wearing a black bell-sleeved midi dress, cinched her newly-whittled waist with this black laser-cut belt.

Since welcoming her littlest one, Birdie Mae, on March 19, Jessica has only posted a handful of full-body photos. But during the pregnancy, she wasn't shy about showing off her rapidly-growing belly: "Jess-tation," she captioned a bikini photo taken just days before she went into labor.

She also posted snaps of her ultra-swollen feet and even one of a toilet she accidentally broke. "Warning... don't lean back on the toilet while pregnant!" she good-naturedly captioned the image.

Jessica and her husband, Eric, are also parents to 6-year-old Ace and 7-year-old Maxwell.

"I pray in every lifetime I find you and we re-create the beauty of what we have again and again," Jessica wrote to her husband on his 40th birthday earlier this month.