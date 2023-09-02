Jessica Simpson shares back-to-school photos — and a relatable message

Jessica Simpson offered a relatable take on her kids returning to school.

“We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then we realize we went back to school too,” Simpson, 43, captioned an Instagram on Sept. 1.

The singer shared an adorable carousel of photos featuring her two daughters — Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, — and son Ace, 10, as they headed out on their first day. All three are dressed in school uniforms paired with sneakers. Sisters Maxwell and Birdie are wearing matching white bows in their hair.

During a recent interview with “Access Hollywood,” Simpson opened up about how she is helping her children to develop a positive and secure sense of themselves.

“I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,’” Simpson revealed. “Don’t dress for anybody else. You don’t try to look like anybody else. I mean, somebody can inspire something, but truly, you don’t have to be any other size.”

Simpson noted that she’s used her own experience with body-shaming to help Maxwell, who is the “tallest in her grade.”

“She’s like, ‘Should I be insecure?’” Simpson told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. “I was like, ‘The fact that you’re asking me if you should be insecure means absolutely not. You’re comfortable. You stay comfortable. You be you.’”

Simpson shares Maxwell, Birdie and Ace with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson. Johnson, 43, proposed in 2010, and the couple tied the knot in 2014.

“I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding,” Simpson told People on Aug. 30.

“He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” she added. “I knew the instant we met that I could see my future in his eyes and with a lot of people, I hope for a future in their eyes, but with Eric, I saw it.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com