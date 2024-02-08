Jessica Turner on the divorce and co-parenting with her ex
'I didn't want to be a mom 60% of the time"
'I didn't want to be a mom 60% of the time"
Disney reported earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.
Brady said he can relate to what Belichick is going through after enduring his free agency in 2020.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Google Assistant as we knew it is on the way out. Late last year, Google added AI capabilities from its chatbot Bard to Google Assistant, allowing the virtual helper to make sense of images and draw on data in emails, documents and more. It'll be mobile-only; Google Assistant devices like Nest and Home speakers and displays won't see changes just yet.
Investors are looking to fresh earnings reports for impetus with the S&P 500 just shy of reaching 5,000 for the first time.
The biggest news stories this morning: OnePlus 12 review, Apple Vision Pro teardown reveals pixels the size of red blood cells, YouTube TV adds enhanced 1080p option.
Homeworld 3, the much-anticipated sequel to 20-year-old real-time strategy game Homeworld 2, has been delayed once again.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
These special deliveries by Harry & David, Happy Box and more will level up your gifting game this year.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it — and it's on mega-sale.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Looking for an affordable way to keep your tires pumped up this winter? Amazon is having a sale on portable air compressors that'll save you up to 29%.
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
Shoppers and dermatologists alike are wild about these effective but gentle overnight strips.