Jessie James Decker was ‘beaming with sunshine’ while modeling Kittenish bikini at Miami Swim Week

Jessie James Decker was determined to make a perfect entrance at Miami Swim Week.

The singer and fashion designer debuted her swimwear collection under her brand Kittenish and even strutted down the catwalk to flaunt her designs. The show took place at the PARAISO Miami Beach tent.

The mom of three hit the runway rocking a coral Jensen bikini top and matching high-cut cheeky bottoms. The look was completed with a gold chain across her stomach and chest, as well as chunky gold platforms and tousled beachy tresses.

"Miami swim week… we did it!!!!!" the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram after the show. "I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started. Here's to many more milestones!! Let's go girls!"

Founder Jessie James Decker walks the runway for Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim Fashion Show presented By Klarna At Paraiso Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Kittenish

The swimwear line immediately went on sale after the fashion show. In a press release, Decker said that each design was made with vibrant, summer shades and soft fabric to enhance both comfort and personal style. She added that the pieces will make you feel "playful and sporty or low-key when hitting the beach or relaxing poolside."

On social media, Decker admitted that she was "so nervous" to walk the runway, but said that her team left her "beaming with sunshine."

"Sometimes ya have to take a deep breath and just go for it even if it scares you," she wrote.

Decker, who has made her mark in the country music world, is married to former NFL player Eric Decker. Kittenish launched in 2014.

Jessie James Decker debuted her latest swimwear collection during Miami Swim Week. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Kittenish

Back in 2020, Decker opened up about how she stays in shape to both look and feel her best. At the time, she noted that working several times a week, even with a busy schedule, is an instrumental part of her routine.

"It is a quick workout, whether it’s at home, at the gym or with a trainer, I usually do about 45 minutes of circuit training," she said at the time. "It needs to be high intensity. I really like the heavy weights because I feel like my body needs that and I love feeling strong."

Decker also revealed that she’s taken up yoga.

"I have always loved targeting areas to sculpt and I've realized that yoga maximizes my workouts. It's increased my flexibility and improved my muscle tone," she explained. "Not to mention, it helps with mental focus and just helps me clear my head."

Eric Decker (L) and Jessie James Decker have been married since 2013. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Kittenish

That same year, Decker revealed on social media that staying consistent isn't as easy as it looks.

"Gonna [sic] be honest ... I hate working out. I dread it." she wrote on Instagram. "I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done. I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don’t!"

Decker then opened up about her fitness and nutrition staples.

"As far as work outs [sic] I’ll be real, I hate running so I don’t do much of that," she began. "I do enjoy lifting weights and quick circuit training. I love the Stairmaster, I love nice long walks (lunges are key, I do 100 at a time). I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time."

Jessie James Decker (center) has been expanding her brand over the years. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for A-list Communications

She also opened up about her post-baby body insecurities in a separate Instagram post.

"I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," Decker captioned a bikini picture. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."

Decker said that the ways in which her body has changed since having kids are "really wild," including her ribs expanding and having "excess skin" around her stomach.

"The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time," the "Roots and Wings" singer shared.

Jessie James Decker has been candid about her insecurities on social media. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Decker said that the ability to grow a baby is a beautiful superpower, but it comes at a cost.

"I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes," Decker said.