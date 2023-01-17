Jessie James Decker and husband Eric strip down and show some PDA in sexy new ad

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric are cozying up for a seductive photoshoot.

The country star and former NFL player heated things up in the kitchen, as they posed for a racy new ad for her clothing brand Kittenish.

In the series of photos, Jessie took a bite out of a cookie, while wearing nothing but her "Jessie’s Charcoal Bodysuit" from her collection and socks.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER ON NEW YEAR'S EVE, BATTLING CONTROVERSY AND MAKING MILLION-DOLLAR DREAMS COME TRUE

Her shirtless husband held a glass of milk and looked down at her wearing only white sweatpants.

The photos for the ad were shared on the Kittenish Instagram page with a caption that read, "Cookies & milk pair perfectly with our basics…tap to shop Jessie’s Charcoal Bodysuit!"

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The second snap showed the couple in a playful pose, as Jessie appears to feed her husband a piece of cookie that's still in her mouth.

WHY JESSIE JAMES DECKER'S MOM WARNED HER NOT TO SLEEP WITH ERIC DECKER: 'DON'T DO IT'

The second photo showed the couple in a playful pose, as Jessie appears to feed her husband a piece a cookie that's still in her mouth.

In the last portrait of the sexy ad, the Deckers are all smiles as Eric is hugging Jessie from behind — this time in grey sweatpants.

The Deckers are all smiles in the Kittenish ad, as Eric hugs Jessie from behind wearing gray sweatpants.

The "I Still Love You" singer launched her clothing line Kittenish in 2014, and now has store locations in Nashville, Dallas, Tampa and Scottsdale.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER REVEALS HER SECRET TO A STRONG MARRIAGE WITH ERIC DECKER

Jessie and Eric have never been shy about a little PDA. Last week, Jessie showed off her muscles when she picked up her 218-pound husband.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After lifting him up, he returned the favor, carrying Jessie as she playfully gave him air kisses in the video posted to her Instagram.

Her caption read, "I like big boys."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric and Jessie first met in 2011 after being introduced by mutual friends and were engaged a year later in April 2012.

The couple married in 2013 while the football star was still playing for the Denver Broncos. They share three kids: Vivianne Rose, 7, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6, and Forrest Bradley, 3.