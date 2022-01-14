🌱 Jessup Aviation Graduate + RSVL Water is Safe! + Racing Season

Up and at 'em, Roseville! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

Fog in the a.m.; mostly sunny. High: 58 Low: 35.

Here are the top five stories today in Roseville:

We all know William Jessup University in Rocklin has some unique opportunities for students, but did you know it has the only aviation program of its kind in Northern California for commercial airline pilots? They do! And the very first senior to graduate from the program will do so this year and he just got a contract with the US Airforce to be a pilot. (Oh, and did you know Paul Robbins, formerly of the Paul and Phil morning show in Sac was a professor there? I didn't until I saw this interview. I saw him in his jammies once, doing his morning show from my son's daycare.) (FOX40) The City of Roseville runs thousands of tests each year at each part of the water treatment and distribution process to ensure that drinking water is safe, clean, and sustainable when it reaches your tap. The great news is: your drinking water routinely meets or exceeds government standards. Some customers have informed the City that businesses are advertising products and services to improve water quality in Roseville sowing doubt on purity and quality of the water. If you have questions about water quality, please visit the water quality report page or contact our water customer service staff at (916) 774-5750 as a first step to learn more. (City of Roseville) As part of a national day of action Thursday, Roseville nurses were demanding a greater investment in staff safety. These health care workers rallied outside Sutter Roseville Medical Center. They denounced the new state rules allowing asymptomatic health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 to return to work. (CBS Sacramento) London Webb, 34, of Oakland, was sentenced today to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $691,973 in restitution for his participation in a conspiracy to commit armed robberies of jewelry stores for the specific purpose of stealing Rolex watches. Webb’s participation in the robbery crew was first identified after an Oct. 14, 2014, robbery of Grebitus Jewelers at the Palladio in Folsom. On Oct. 14, 2021, Webb pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery. (Sierra Sun Times) Bill McAnally Racing Promotions and All American Speedway present the 68th season of stock car racing in Roseville. The season opens with a major event on March 5 with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Manufacturing Modifieds, and NASCAR Late Models vs. SPEARS Pro Late Models. The Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bandolero divisions will also open their championship campaigns on March 5. For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media! (Elk Grove Citizen)

Today in Roseville:



Roseville Theatre Arts Academy presents Big Trouble in Little Tea Town. (3:30 PM)

You’re invited for a special Preview Reception evening at Blue Line Arts ! Preview this year's Lottery Artworks and note your favorites for when your ticket is called. (4:00 PM)

Grab your camera and head out to this Effie Yeaw Nature Photography Class. You may see deer, coyotes, migratory songbirds, raptors and wild turkeys. Get ready to shoot them all... with your Nikon. (4:00 PM)

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones will be at The Opera House Saloon in Roseville. (8:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Los Angeles area based Yacht Rock band Yächtley Crëw are setting sail this winter and will be docking and performing at Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA on February 24th, 2022.

With the wood stove and fireplace season upon us, Placer County Agricultural Commissioner reminds consumers to know what they are getting when buying firewood. Not all types of wood burn the same. Softer woods such as pine or fir burn faster than harder woods, such as oak or walnut. Green wood — wood that has not been adequately seasoned — should be avoided. Once your wood is delivered, stack and measure it. Do not burn any until you have done this. If the load appears to be short, you can call Placer County Weights and Measures at (530) 889-7372. (Roseville Today)

Folsom's Sutter Street Theatre opened its 2022 season Friday night with the comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. As part of opening weekend for a new year of shows, the local theatre will offer champagne and sparkling cider for guests, who will also receive a signed original print of the show by Mike Jimena. Guests will also receive a poster autographed by the cast. (Gold Country Media)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

— Jeri Karges

Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years.

