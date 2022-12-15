Jesuit case underscores secrecy, leniency for abuse of women

1
NICOLE WINFIELD
·6 min read

ROME (AP) — Revelations that the Vatican let a famous priest off the hook twice for abusing his authority over adult women has exposed two main weaknesses in the Holy See’s abuse policies: sexual and spiritual misconduct against adult women is rarely if ever punished, and secrecy still reigns supreme, especially when powerful priests are involved.

The Jesuit order, to which Pope Francis belongs, was forced to admit Wednesday that its initial statements about the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, an internationally recognized religious artist, were less than complete. The order had said Rupnik was accused in 2021 of unspecified problems “in the way he exercised his ministry” but that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith determined the allegations were too old to prosecute.

But under questioning by journalists, the Jesuit superior general, the Rev. Arturo Sosa, acknowledged the Congregation had prosecuted Rupnik for a separate, prior case from 2019 that ended with his conviction and temporary excommunication for one of the gravest crimes in the church’s in-house canon law: that he used the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he previously had sexual relations.

The case dates from 2015, when Rupnik was in Rome, and also included an accusation of false mysticism that wasn't prosecuted, according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak about it. Rupnik quickly admitted to the confession-related crime and formally repented, and the Congregation immediately lifted his excommunication from the church, Sosa said in response to a question from The Associated Press.

While the Jesuits barred Rupnik from hearing confessions or giving spiritual direction, the restrictions on his ministry did not prevent him from celebrating Mass or preaching. He continued writing and making his art without the public, the consecrated women in his community or even his own Jesuit confreres knowing the truth.

Rupnik is unknown to most Catholics but is a giant within the Jesuit order and the Catholic hierarchy because he is one of the church’s most sought-after artists. His mosaics depicting biblical scenes decorate the basilica in Lourdes, France, the Vatican’s own Redemptoris Mater chapel and the John Paul II institute in Washington, and are due to grace the new basilica in Aparecida, Brazil. He designed the Vatican logo for the 2022 World Meeting of Families, and was featured in a Vatican News television interview to describe the religious inspiration behind it.

When the 2021 case became public this month, fellow Jesuits called for the Vatican to shed more light on why Rupnik wasn’t sanctioned by the Holy See after he was accused.

After fine-tuning its procedures to punish priests who abuse children, the Vatican last year updated its law to criminalize abuse of authority over adults, and in 2020 it revealed how a once-powerful ex-cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, sexually abused his adult seminarians.

But the new disclosures about Rupnik indicate that Catholic priests who abuse their authority to sexually, spiritually or psychologically abuse adult women rarely receive canonical sanctions despite estimates that priests are four times more likely to engage in sexual activity with women than minors.

Sara Larson, executive director of Awake, a grassroots U.S. group that seeks to educate, advocate for and support Catholic abuse survivors, said there is a seemingly reflexive belief that, barring physical violence, all sexual contact between adults is consensual. And yet the #MeToo movement made clear that power differentials often make meaningful consent impossible.

“There can be no true consent when a priest is in a position of spiritual authority over someone,” Larson said in a telephone interview. “We recognize that sexual activity between a doctor and a patient, or a therapist and a client, is a serious abuse of power, and we treat that kind of sexual contact as criminal. Sexual activity between a priest and someone seeing him for spiritual care is really no different.”

Yet the hierarchy often responds to women who report priests for abusing their authority over them by blaming the women for seducing the priest, or minimizing the event as a mere “mistake” or “boundary violation” by an otherwise holy priest, without considering the devastating trauma such abuse can have on the woman, Larson said.

Sosa, for example, never once used the word “victim” in describing the women harmed by Rupnik. Instead, he repeated that Rupnik had made “mistakes” and that the Jesuits were committed to helping “heal the wounds.”

“We want to go beyond the juridical question and accompany the personnel who … are brought to do this type of mistake and accompany also the people who were wounded by this behavior, to heal,” he said.

The scandal involving Rupnik erupted last week when three Italian blogs - Silere non Possum, Left.it and Messa in Latino - began revealing allegations of spiritual, psychological and sexual abuse against Rupnik by consecrated women who live like nuns at a Jesuit community with which he was affiliated in his native Slovenia in the 1990s.

Sosa said Wednesday the 2021 complaint dated from that period, and that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had determined the crimes were too old to prosecute. He revealed that Rupnik was forced to leave the community in Slovenia due to an unspecified “conflict” among the women there. A group followed the priest to Rome, where he founded the Jesuit Aletti Center, an art studio and study center focused on the impact of culture on the Christian faith.

There has been no explanation for why the Congregation, which regularly waives statute of limitations for abuse-related crimes, decided not to waive it this time around, especially considering the previous conviction. The office, now called the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is headed by a Jesuit, has a Jesuit sex crimes prosecutor and had as its No. 2 at the time someone who lived in Rupnik’s Aletti Center.

Sosa was asked what, if anything, Francis knew about Rupnik’s case or whether he intervened. Sosa said he didn't know but “could imagine” that the prefect of the Dicastery, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, would have informed the pope.

To Doris Reisinger, the handling of the Rupnik case sounds all too familiar. She reported confession-related sexual abuse by a priest when she was a nun. The Vatican in 2019 found there was no “absolute moral certainty” to her claim and absolved the priest, who happened to work in the Dicastery at the time of her accusation.

“There is no transparency and no sympathy with Rupnik’s victims, and above all, the most outrageous thing, really, there seems to be a deliberate silence on the most recent case and the excommunication,” Reisinger said in an email. “Personally, it makes me feel sick.”

Recommended Stories

  • Firm Tied to Vatican Museums Accused of ‘High-Tech Heist’

    VATICAN MEDIAROME—A publishing firm that specializes in high-dollar glossy coffee table books featuring the Vatican’s Renaissance art has been accused of brokering deals without permission from the Holy See. The company Scripta Maneant, Latin for “written words remain,” has been accused of selling rights to the artwork in “six-figure deals” without Vatican approval, according to the conservative media outlet Daily Wire.The Daily Beast confirmed the allegation with Sarah Rose Speno, an attorney i

  • 'Nightmare' Warehouse Fire Erases Evidence in Many Unsolved Cases

    NEW YORK — When a massive Police Department warehouse burned Tuesday, troves of evidence gathered over decades disappeared in a towering column of smoke or crumpled into soggy ruin, along with the possibility of justice in untold cases. On Wednesday, debris scattered outside the Erie Basin Auto Pound, in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, could only hint at the legal significance of what was lost to the three-alarm blaze the day before. The waterfront compound had held everything from souped-up v

  • Drake, other rappers listed as potential witnesses in XXXTentacion Florida murder case

    When the South Florida rapper known as XXXTentacion was shot to death in 2018, the internet swirled with wild and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories involving mega hip-hop star Drake.

  • Despite men’s rights claims, colleges expel few sexual misconduct offenders while survivors suffer

    Tens of thousands of sexual misconduct reports filed across dozens of colleges led to just 1,094 students suspended and 594 expelled over seven years.

  • Spanish airport workers call off Christmas strike after company agrees on bonus

    Planned strike action by workers at Spanish airport operator Aena around Christmas and New Year has been called off after the company agreed to reinstate an annual bonus, union CCOO said on Thursday. Workers affiliated to CCOO had planned to strike on Dec. 22, 23, 30 and 31 and on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 to demand a bonus that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will resume paying an annual bonus in 2023 in two instalments in January and March, the union said.

  • Why early Christians wouldn't have found the Christmas story's virgin birth so surprising

    'The Nativity,' circa 1406-10, by Lorenzo Monaco Heritage Images/Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesEvery year on Christmas, Christians celebrate the birth of their religion’s founder, Jesus from Nazareth of Galilee. Part of this celebration includes the claim that Jesus was born from a virgin mother named Mary, which is fundamental to the Christian understanding that Jesus is the divine son of God. The virgin birth may seem strange to a modern audience – and not just because it runs counter to the

  • Drake’s Newest Necklace Has 42 Massive Diamonds Representing the Times He Almost Proposed

    The bespoke chain, called "Previous Engagements", is set with a staggering 351 carats of diamonds.

  • Macron Implores Europe to Match Biden’s Green Subsidy Package

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is calling for the European Union to come up with a robust answer to Joe Biden’s green subsidy package known as the Inflation Reduction Act that includes common funding. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU Laws“We must go faster, simplify our

  • Opinion | Why the ‘Twitter Files’ Are Falling Flat

    Elon Musk’s effort to shape the media narrative is failing.

  • Eight finance influencers indicted in $100-million stock manipulation scheme

    The SEC and U.S. prosecutors filed cases against eight influencers, including two in California, accusing them of using Twitter and Discord to manipulate stocks.

  • Musk cashes out another $3.6 bln in Tesla stock

    STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday (December 15).A U.S. securities filing showed he sold 22 million Tesla shares earlier this week.It marks the second large chunk of stock he has cashed out since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter in October.It isn't clear if the sales are related to the Twitter purchase, but some investors are not happy, according to analysts.They are said to be upset by a perception Musk has moved his focus and resources to Twitter ahead of Tesla.There was no immediate response from the EV firm to a Reuters request for comment. Musk has now sold close to $40 billion in Tesla stock this year.His stake in the world's most valuable car company is down to 13.4%, compared to 17% a year ago.Tesla stock has fallen by half this year - underperforming both automakers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.Last week, Musk lost his title as the world's richest person, at least temporarily, while his Twitter management and tweets have also attracted political attention and blowback.Tesla itself is dealing with logistics challenges.In October it said it expected to miss this year's vehicle delivery target. But the firm is still more profitable than rivals, who have struggled to make money from selling electric cars.

  • Senate to vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to defense spending bill

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is granting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) another stab at getting his effort to speed up approvals for the country’s energy projects into a defense spending bill. Schumer earlier this year promised Manchin that he’d support his energy approval efforts, known as permitting reform, in exchange for Manchin’s vote on…

  • Scene of Idaho student slayings was 'somber' as police grappled with public response

    Police arrived at the rental house in Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students had been fatally stabbed hours prior in their bedrooms, to find

  • ‘Air-raid’ coach Mike Leach had a thing for Key West. But he didn’t get his dream job

    Mike Leach, the eccentric Mississippi State University head coach, was known for a lot of things other than his highly effective “air raid” passing offense.

  • Here’s one thing mindfulness and exercise don’t help, new research says

    The randomized study examined mindfulness-based stress reduction, exercise, and a combination of both.

  • Michigan sheriff says man with filed-down teeth kidnapped and sexually assaulted woman for 3 weeks

    A 36-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and repeatedly raped a woman, threatening to "rip out her throat."

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement

    A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in a case that continues to shake St. Johns County, Florida. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a county judge rejected several motions filed by the 15-year-old suspect’s defense, including an attempt to have their client moved out of solitary confinement at the Duval County Jail ahead of the mu

  • The Catholic view on indulgences and how they work today

    In 1517, the German theologian Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to Wittenberg’s Castle Church door, attacking indulgences, a Catholic practice that, according to church teachings, can reduce or eliminate punishment for sin. Starting in the 11th century, the church offered indulgences to those who joined the Crusades and later sold certificates of indulgences to raise funds, giving rise to the abusive marketing tactics criticized by Luther. Many people assume that the Catholic Church stopped granti

  • Miami firefighter said he had no regrets after punching handcuffed patient on camera

    A Miami firefighter who is under investigation and has lost his job, said he had no regrets after video captured him punching a handcuffed patient in October.

  • ‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say

    Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a man they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.