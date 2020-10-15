‘Jesus Christ’: Trump says the son of God is the only person more popular than him in US

Jesus Christ, depicted here at

Despite a disapproval rating about 50 per cent, Donald Trump told loyalists in North Carolina on Thursday there is only one person, past or present, more popular than himself: the son of the Christian god.

"Someone said to me the other day, 'You're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'no I'm not.’ ... They said, 'Who's more famous?'”

Even though some polls show his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle Obama, are among the most popular people in the United States, Mr Trump said he ranks second – ever.

“I said, 'Jesus Christ,'" he said of the alleged conversation with the unnamed individual.

The crowd roared its approval in the deeply religious southern state as the president laughed.

“I’m not taking any chances,” he told them. “Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close.”

He laughed. They laughed.

But data compiled by FiveThirtyEight puts the president’s approval rating at 42.7 per cent and his disapproval mark at 54.3 per cent. His recent low point came on 28 July, with an approval rating of 40.1 per cent and a disapproval of nearly 56 per cent.

Those figures have mostly held in the mid-50s and low-40s for most of Mr Trump’s term.

Read more

Trump admits exposing chief of staff to Covid-19

Trump ignores polls and tells rally Biden 'is shot, folks'

Trump accuses Biden of ‘lying’ about his son Hunter’s business work