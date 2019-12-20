Jesus got 'more rights' than Trump and other quotes from a historical day of the ongoing impeachment debate

The House of Representatives took on the task of impeaching a president on Wednesday with a full day of debating that included Republicans and Democrats making their case for and against.

Democrats touted their effort as a way to fight what they say is President Donald Trump's abuse of power and Republicans repeated their protests against a "sham" investigation and "witch hunt."

Speeches and debates led to memorable quotes ahead of the actual impeachment vote.

These are some of the quotes that will likely be remembered as the inquiry against Trump continues through the House and likely to a Senate trial. The final House vote is expected to take place Wednesday night.

'He gave us no choice'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “solemnly and sadly” opened the debate with a floor speech that drew on the nation’s founders and the reason they enshrined impeachment in the Constitution.

“Our founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House,” she said. “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It’s tragic the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

'The people of America see through this'

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said the Founding Fathers were concerned about a partisan impeachment process in which the majority could do what it wants.

Collins dismissed the first article of impeachment – abuse of power – by saying Trump did nothing wrong. He described the second article – obstruction of Congress – as akin to petulant children saying they didn’t get what they wanted when they didn’t ask in the right way.

Fellow Republicans nodded as Collins said the GOP will take their case to American voters.

“It is a matter for the voters, not this House. Not in this way,” Collins said. “The people of America see through this.”

'They think Hillary Clinton should be president'

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Democrats’ objective with impeachment was not to help fulfill a Constitutional duty, but a move taken because they wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election.

“It’s shocking, I know, but it turns out some people don’t like President Trump,” he said. “Let’s be clear, this vote, this day has nothing to do with Ukraine. It has nothing to do with abuse of power. It has nothing to do with obstruction of Congress.”

Stewart said Wednesday was about one thing: “they hate this president,” he said, adding, “they think Hillary Clinton should be president.”

'Many of my colleagues appear to have made their choice to protect the president'

Halfway through Wednesday’s floor debate, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff stepped up to the dais to summarize the testimony and characterize the president as someone consumed by personal advancement.

“He doesn’t care about Ukraine or the impact on our national security caused by withholding military aid to that country fighting for its democratic life,” he said. “All that matters to this president is what affects him personally: an investigation into his political rival and a chance to cheat in the next election.”

Later, Schiff turned to his GOP colleagues and chided them for choosing party over country.

“Many of my colleagues appear to have made their choice to protect the president, to enable him to be above the law, to empower this president to cheat again as long as it is in the service of their party and their power,” he said. “They have made their choice and I believe they will rue the day that they did.”

.@RepAdamSchiff: "Donald J. Trump sacrificed our national security in an effort to cheat in the next election and for that and his continued efforts to seek foreign interference in our elections he must be impeached." pic.twitter.com/K2N5OtzJ0i — CSPAN (@cspan) December 18, 2019

'Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president'

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., upped the ante on Republicans’ argument that the impeachment process has been unfair to Trump.

“One month before Christmas, I want you to keep this in mind,” Loudermilk said during floor debate. “Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president.”

Specifically, Loudermilk said, Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.