Jesus Salgado, suspect in kidnapping, murder of Merced County family, booked into jail

The man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle was booked Thursday evening into the Merced County Jail.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, is being held at the jail on suspicion of four counts of kidnapping and murder in the deaths of Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s office news release.

Prior to being booked at the jail, Salgado had been undergoing medical treatment after trying to commit suicide before being taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

The bodies of baby Aroohi, her parents and uncle were found Wednesday evening by a farm worker in a rural area of the county just northeast of Dos Palos.

Salgado is currently the sole suspect in the case. Video surveillance footage shows the family being kidnapped at gunpoint Monday morning from Gateway Parking, a business they operated just south of Merced off South Highway 59.

Prior to Salgado being take into custody, detectives received information that one of the victims’ ATM cards had been used at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater.

As of Thursday morning, Merced County prosecutors said they had not yet filed charges in the case, pending review of the sheriff department’s investigation.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call 209-385-7547. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.