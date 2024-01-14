Read the full story on The Backfire News

Jesus Saves: Brazilian Priest's Crucifix Stops Bullet in Near-Fatal Carjacking

Father Jairo Luis Gusberti had a life-changing experience in the Christ the Redeemer neighborhood of Caxias do Sul, located in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. As he was driving two of his parishioners home around 9 pm, he was abruptly halted by two armed assailants, intent on carjacking the vehicle. As events quickly unfolded, one of the robbers fired directly at Father Jairo through the windscreen.

Learn why the Bradley Fighting Vehicle is so formidable here.

Rather than a tragic end to this tale, the bullet, which was aimed straight at his chest, was miraculously deflected by the priest's metal crucifix pendant. Instead of piercing deeper, the bullet only caused a minor flesh wound, sparing Father Jairo's life.

Expressing his gratitude and amazement, Father Jairo remarked to the local press, "I was protected by God; that's the testimony I want to give. The crucifix, the emblem of Christ's sacrifice for humanity, saved me too, just as it saved us all."

Photographs taken after this astonishing event depicted the damaged crucifix, with its wood splintered and the metal contorted. In stark contrast, the deformed bullet lay beneath the cross in Father Jairo's grasp. Remarkably, it took the priest several minutes to even realize he had been struck by the bullet.

Following the incident, Father Jairo received prompt medical attention, with doctors successfully extracting the bullet from his chest. Without the crucifix acting as a barrier, the injury might have been far more severe, potentially even lethal.

Released from the hospital within hours and with only a small wound to show for his harrowing experience, Father Jairo expressed feelings of rejuvenation. Adopting a forgiving stance, he commented, "I feel as if I've been born again after the incident. Let's pray for the ones behind this crime, hoping that the love of God reaches their hearts."

As of now, there is no word on whether any suspects have been apprehended in connection with the carjacking.