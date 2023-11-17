Jet Aborts Landing in Denver Due to Dense Fog

Denver International Airport (DIA) faced significant delays and a brief ground stop on Friday, November 17, due to dense fog

Video captured by Paul Thompson shows an airplane coming in to land, but ultimately aborting the landing and ascending.

The airplane in the video reportedly landed 43 minutes later, according to FlightAware.

FlightAware also reported at least 195 delays and four cancellations at the airport as of early Friday afternoon.

The Denver Gazette said the ground stop at DIA, announced around 7:30 am, lasted until 8:45, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of persistent dense fog throughout the day. Credit: Paul Thompson via Storyful

