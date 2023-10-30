A jet engine powered by switchgrass? UGA project is looking at the biofuel possibilities

An ongoing study dedicated to identifying and accessing renewable energy source options suggested switchgrass could be a contender.

“Switchgrass is a grass that is native to the United States,” said Katrien Devos, research professor of crop and soil sciences at the University of Georgia. “It's a component of the tall grass prairies. Since the 1950s, it’s been grown as a forage for animal feed. Around the 1990s, the (U.S.) Department of Energy looked into potential grasses for bioenergy production.”

Switchgrass thrives in many different soil types and land conditions, reduces soil erosion, is good at storing carbon in the soil, and can grow with less water, fertilizers, and pesticides than many crops, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

It can be found naturalized along roadsides. It is used primarily for soil conservation; forage production; game cover; as an ornamental grass; in cleaning up contaminated environments; for reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide; and, more recently as a biomass crop for ethanol and butanol production.

Devos said when looking at different species of grass the Department of Energy had a specific criteria that included a number of variables.

“They looked at which regions the grass could be grown, whether it was drought resistant and where it could grow with low inputs,” said Devos. “Switchgrass was one of the crops that was chosen as a potential energy crop for the production of biofuels.”

Devos is also a research professor at the Institute of Plant Breeding, Genetics and Genomics as well as a plant biology professor. She landed at UGA in 2003. She started working on the switchgrass study circa 2008.

The ways in which bioenergy is being used has changed over the years, according to Devos.

“When I started working on switchgrass a lot of research was geared towards ethanol production for transportation fuel,” she said. “In the next couple of years, everybody's going to be driving an electric vehicle. So now switchgrass research is geared towards the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

“The Department of Energy has set the goal of supplying sufficient sustainable aviation fuel to meet 100% of the aviation fuel demand by the year 2050 in order to reduce greenhouse gas by 50%. That means 35 billion gallons per year by 2050.”

Devos said in order to reach the 35 billion gallons fuel goal, multiple sources of bioenergy are needed.

“The Center for Bioenergy Innovation is working with poplar trees and switchgrass,” said Devos. “There are other sources like agricultural waste, for example, which may also be used with other grasses. Some people are working with miscanthus. Some people are working with annuals like sorghum. So in order to get to the 35 billion gallons we will need a whole range of different feedstocks.”

Devos said the switchgrass research study is a large collaboration through the bioenergy research centers funded by the Department of Energy.

“From the cradle to the grave, as I like to call it. The cradle basically is working with the feedstocks; the development of switchgrass and going all the way to fuel development,” said Devos. “In the next five years, we will have demonstrated that we can go all the way to the production of ... sustainable aviation fuel.”

