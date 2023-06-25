Jet engine pulls in worker at Texas airport, killing him, officials say

An airline worker is dead after being pulled into the engine of a plane at San Antonio International Airport in Texas, officials told news outlets.

A flight from Los Angeles had just landed at about 10:30 p.m. on June 23 and while it was taxiing, a worker on the ground was “ingested” into an engine, the National Transportation Safety Board told WOAI in a statement.

The plane belongs to Delta Airlines, and the NTSB said it is communicating with the airline as they investigate the deadly incident, KENS reported.

The worker was employed by Unifi, a company that Delta contracts with, the company told McClatchy News.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio,” Delta said in an email. “Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Unifi Aviation said in a statement obtained by KENS that the “incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time,” the company said, according to the outlet.

The airport said that it will release more information when it’s available, WOAI reported.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation,” the airport said, according to the outlet.

McClatchy News has reached out to the NTSB for more information.

