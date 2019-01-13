Jet slides off taxiway at Cincinnati airport as winter storm roars east, leaving at least 5 dead

A jet slid off a taxiway at Cincinnati's airport, an interstate was shut down in Indiana, and power outages climbed in North Carolina as a deadly winter storm roared east across the nation Sunday.

Three deaths were reported in Missouri and two in Kansas. More than 35 million people from Ohio to the Washington, D.C, remained under winter storm advisories or warnings Sunday, the National Weather Service reported.

The nation's capital was under siege, with more than five inches of snow on the ground early Sunday and more on the way.

At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Delta flight 1708 arrived Sunday from Las Vegas and, after landing safely, slid off the pavement of a taxiway on its way to the terminal, airport officials said on Twitter. No injuries were reported among the 126 passengers and crew.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in northern Indiana were shut down for hours late Saturday after a semi-trailer jackknifed along the snow-covered highway about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The storm dumped up to 20 inches of snow on parts of Missouri. A woman and her 14-year-old stepdaughter died after their car slid into a semitrailer in Clinton, about 80 miles southeast of Kansas City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Another woman died when her car slid in northern Missouri and was hit by an oncoming SUV. In Kansas, a 62-year old man died after his pickup truck skidded into a concrete barrier, the patrol said. And another crash involved two semitrailers, killing a 41-year old driver from Mexico.

A jogger runs by the Lincoln Memorial as snow accumulates in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13, 2019. More

By Sunday the storm had shifted toward the Carolinas, Virginia and Washington, D.C., area, where 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

In North Carolina, ice was the issue. The National Weather Service warned locals to be aware of "downed trees and power lines along with hazardous roads." More than 130,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state Sunday morning.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm, the governor's office announced Saturday.

"I am declaring a state of emergency in order to prepare and coordinate the Commonwealth's response to anticipated winter storm impacts, including snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and power outages," he said.

The state of emergency allows the state to "mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts," according to a news release.

Earlier, St. Louis was blasted, forcing temporary closure of sections of Interstates 44, 64 and 70 around the city. More than 60,000 customers were without power Sunday in Missouri as the heavy snow snapped branches and downed power lines.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted Saturday that it responded to 637 calls for service, assisted 343 stranded motorists and handled 122 crashes with 10 injuries.

Snow covered roads and highways Saturday morning across much of southeastern Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas, adding to travel headaches.

More: Snow! Airlines waive fees, cancellations extend into Sunday

Air travel did not escape the storm's reach. Nationwide, more than 530 flights had been canceled and another 480 delayed Sunday as of 9:40 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Sunday’s troubles follow another 460-plus cancellations on Saturday and about 300 on Friday. The bulk of that total has come from the storm, which has canceled and delayed flights at airports from Colorado east into the Mid-Atlantic during the past 72 hours.

Southwest Airlines Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., United Continental Holdings Inc. and Frontier Airlines have all have waived rebooking fees for some airports because of the storm.

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh and Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jet slides off taxiway at Cincinnati airport as winter storm roars east, leaving at least 5 dead