Jet2 First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£1.66 (vs UK£0.76 loss in 1H 2022)

Jet2 (LON:JET2) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£3.57b (up by UK£3.14b from 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£356.0m (up from UK£163.5m loss in 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 10.0% (up from net loss in 1H 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: UK£1.66 (up from UK£0.76 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Jet2 Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Airlines industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Jet2's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here