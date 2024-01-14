JetBlue Airbus A321 taxis back to Kennedy Airport gate after false fire alarm

A JetBlue Airbus A321 bound for California returned to its gate at Kennedy Airport on Saturday night after mistaken reports of a fire aboard, authorities said.

The flight to Ontario Calif., scheduled to leave at 7 p.m., was still on the runway at 8:26 p.m. when first responders got a report of fire on the aircraft, said Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens.

Port Authority firefighters and rescuers responded to the scene — but found no fire.

“The aircraft taxied safely to the terminal and passengers were deplaned,” Valens said in a statement. “The aircraft will be reviewed by the airline’s maintenance team.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The flight got a new departure time of 12 a.m. Sunday, said FlightAware.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.