JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) closed at $10.67, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

JBLU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JBLU is projected to report earnings of -$1.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 421.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198.85 million, down 90.55% from the year-ago period.

JBLU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.79 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -299.47% and -52.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBLU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.83% lower within the past month. JBLU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research