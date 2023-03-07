JetBlue Airways Says 'Spirit Deal Is Solution To Lack Of Competition,' Contests Regulatory Overhang

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

  • The Department of Transportation and Department of Justice are reportedly looking to block the prospective merger between JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) on the grounds that the merger would be anti-competitive.

  • Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said the U.S. government's antitrust regulators had seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset.

  • The airlines have argued that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition.

  • "My sense is they came to the table with their minds made up," Mr. Hayes said in a Wall Street Journal report. He said JetBlue was prepared to contest a Justice Department lawsuit in court.

  • In July last year, JetBlue Airways agreed to acquire Spirit Airlines for $33.50 per share in cash, implying an equity value of approximately $3.8 billion and an adjusted enterprise value of $7.6 billion.

  • JetBlue released updated data to support further the airline's role among the dominant, higher-price legacy carriers and the pro-competitive impact of the merger with Spirit on the industry.

  • The data showed that JetBlue is over three times more effective at lowering legacy fares than Spirit.

  • JetBlue and Spirit have little overlap, and the combination will increase competition.

  • The Big Four airlines, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL), and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), lock on about 80% of the market.

  • Combined, JetBlue and Spirit will have only about 9% market share, compared to about 16-24% for each of the four largest airlines. The added scale and ability to grow further will result in meaningful competition.

  • Price Action: SAVE shares are up 2.51% at $16.77, and JBLU shares are up 0.71% at $8.46 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article JetBlue Airways Says 'Spirit Deal Is Solution To Lack Of Competition,' Contests Regulatory Overhang originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department sues to block JetBlue-Spirit merger

    The Justice Department on Tuesday sued to block the merger of JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines Inc.

  • JetBlue, Spirit Brace for Justice Department Lawsuit to Block Airlines’ Merger

    JetBlue Airways expects that the Justice Department this week will sue to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines JetBlue’s chief executive said Monday. Robin Hayes, CEO of New York-based JetBlue, said the U.S. government’s antitrust regulators have seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset, while the airlines argue that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition among the nation’s biggest airlines and reduce overall airfares. “My sense is they came to the table with their minds made up,” Mr. Hayes said in an interview Monday.

  • US sues to stop JetBlue's deal for Spirit, cites consumer harm

    The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to stop JetBlue Airways Corp from buying Spirit Airlines Inc, saying the planned $3.8 billion merger "would put travel out of reach for many cost-conscious travelers." The complaint, which was filed in Boston federal court, said that JetBlue planned to remove 10% to 15% of seats from every Spirit plane.

  • US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

    The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways' $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers. The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other airlines. Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to hold a news conference to announce the lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Warns Of Higher Rates; Tesla Price Wars Take Warren Buffett Stock Down

    Powell said the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

    The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. Had you invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021, I'll show you the mind-blowing amount you'd have today -- despite the token, and the broader crypto sector, plunging in value during the past year or so. Shiba Inu is no exception, but it does have a passionate community behind it, including developers who continue to create new use cases.

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed the most recent trading day at $38.15, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]

  • Nvidia will soar 19% as the market's top semiconductor stock because their chips work most seamlessly with AI and they already have a head start, Credit Suisse says

    Analysts at Credit Suisse have a price target of $275 on Nvidia, saying its hardware and software give it an edge over rivals in AI.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.