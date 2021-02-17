JetBlue is banning carry-ons for its cheapest tickets and will pay other passengers $25 if they can't find overhead bin space

Thomas Pallini
JetBlue Airways
A JetBlue passenger checking in for his flight. Steve Helber/AP

  • JetBlue Airways is overhauling its basic economy fare to make it more restrictive.

  • Passengers with "blue basic" fares will no longer be allowed to bring a carry-on.

  • Those with carry-on baggage allowance, however, are guaranteed overhead bin space to the tune of $25.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

JetBlue Airways on Wednesday announced sweeping changes to its fare and fee structures, with its most cost-oriented flyers buying the airline's cheapest tickets slated to be the most affected.

The New York-based carrier introduced its version of basic economy, known as "blue basic," in 2019 and while it was among the best value buys for air travel for most of 2020, the airline is now limiting the freedoms given to each passenger.

Starting July 20, the most restrictive ticket will no longer include a carry-on bag allowance, meaning flyers will either have to pay extra to check their bag, book the next highest fare, or buy an "even more space" seat to bring a carry-on. Flyers will still be allowed one personal item, such as a purse or backpack, but it must fit under the seat and not be stored in the overhead bin.

Passengers who book tickets starting February 25 for July 20 or later will fall under the new guidelines. Those with existing bookings before February 25 will be grandfathered in and allowed a carry-on bag and personal item.

JetBlue joins United Airlines as the only two full-service carriers to ban carry-on bags with basic economy fares. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Alaska Airlines, alternatively, allow flyers with the most restrictive tickets to still bring a carry-on and personal item.

The restriction joins blue basic's existing caveats including being last to board the aircraft and being charged a fee for an advanced seat assignment.

JetBlue is holding itself accountable for the new policy by paying non-basic passengers that can't find overhead bin space. A travel credit of $25, which can be used for up to one year after issuance, will be offered to those left holding a bag once the overhead bins are full.

The policy likely aims to reduce scofflaws trying to sneak extra bags onboard and forces gate agents to be proactive in policing the policy.

No more change fees (for most flyers)

JetBlue initially held off on eliminating change fees alongside other major carriers, opting instead to extend a travel waiver through March 31, 2021. But the carrier is now doing away with change fees for all tickets except blue basic, offering travelers the ability to make as many changes as often as they desire or even cancel their ticket for no charge.

There are two exceptions, however, as fares will be subject to a fare difference if the price of the new ticket is higher and free changes can only be made before the day of departure. Those wanting to make a change to a different flight on the same day can do so for $75 and no fare difference, as long as the change is made on the day of their departure starting at midnight.

Blue basic ticket holders will not enjoy free changes or cancellations but will be allowed to make changes for a fee. For flights within the US, Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America, the fee is $100 before the fare difference while flights to other regions will incur a $200 change fee.

Basic economy flyers wanting to save on the change fee to switch to another flight on the same day can still make a same-day change for $75 and no fare difference.

Exceptions to the rules

JetBlue elite status holders in the Mosaic program will be allowed a carry-on bag even and make free same-day changes even if holding a blue basic ticket.

Active duty military travelers and unaccompanied minors traveling on any ticket will be allowed a carry-on bag but they won't be given a $25 credit if they can't find space for their bag if traveling on a blue basic ticket. And even if flying with a blue basic ticket, travelers can bring a carry-on bag if they pay extra for an even more space extra legroom seat and will be guaranteed overhead bin space.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Biden-ordered review of supply chain to include electric car batteries, medical supplies and rare earth metals

    The executive order details the technology important to the U.S. supply chain, individual sectors to focus on and threats that could affect access to vital materials.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • 'More than a single incident of espionage': Top Biden cybersecurity official details response to SolarWinds breach

    The Biden administration is working on an executive order aimed at trying to prevent digital breaches like the massive SolarWinds hack, which affected government and private networks, a senior official said Wednesday.

  • Rush Limbaugh's complicated legacy, in 5 tweets from across the political spectrum

    Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday, and both his opponents and admirers are remembering how he shaped today's conservative movement. After Limbaugh's wife announced his death, some of his critics on the left brought up how his show promoted racism and homophobia, and how he emphasized that bigotry within the conservative movement. Rush Limbaugh had a segment called "AIDS update" set to music where he mocked dying gay people so I don't really want hear about 'speaking ill of the dead' today — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 17, 2021 But some liberals acknowledged that while they spent years fighting against Limbaugh, he still succeeded in "la[ying] the groundwork for [former President Donald] Trump and Trumpism," as former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod put it. Whether you loved him or hated him-and there are very few people in between-Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions.Over the past three decades,he did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 17, 2021 MSNBC's Chris Hayes similarly put Limbaugh in the conservative hall of fame. I think Newt Gingrich, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump are three of the five most important and influential conservative figures in American life over the past three decades. (along with Ailes and Murdoch) The conservatism we have is the conservatism they have forged. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 17, 2021 Rich Lowry, the conservative editor of the National Review, meanwhile focused on what he saw as Limbaugh's unmatched sense of humor... He was always a humble man who was incredibly personally generous. Her performed countless acts of kindness that we’ll never hear about — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 17, 2021 ... While other right-wing tweeters repeatedly called out anyone who criticized Limbaugh after his death. If you are celebrating the death of a 70-year-old man with cancer just bc you didn’t like his radio show, you might just be in a hate cult — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingRush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guideThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • Donald Trump admits he misses being president and hints at 2024 White House run

    Donald Trump teased a potential a second run for office and admitted he misses being president as he broke his silence in a blitz of right-wing cable news interviews on Wednesday night. The former US president continued to repeat false claims that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, telling Fox News: "I think we won substantially". Mr Trump emerged from his public hiatus to comment on the passing of the veteran conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, whom he called a "legend" of American radio. The interviews were the first Mr Trump has given since leaving the White House. Mr Trump said that that he had "really wanted to be somewhat quiet" since leaving Washington on January 20, unable to communicate with his large online following since being banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol. "We don't want to go back to Twitter," Mr Trump told the conservative outlet Newsmax, adding: "I understand it's become very boring and millions are leaving." Mr Trump said his team was still exploring its options for returning to social media and "negotiating with a number of people," but suggested he may build his own platform to communicate with his supporters. "We're looking at a lot of different things," he said.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • Boris Johnson Struggles To Put On A Glove, Compares Himself To O.J. Simpson

    “I feel like O.J. Simpson," the British prime minister said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in Wales.

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief denies accusations linking group to activist killing

    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday dismissed accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim. Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. He was a critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

  • Pakistan police seek arrest of 2 Christians over blasphemy

    Pakistan's police said Wednesday they were seeking arrest of two Christian men in the eastern city of Lahore on charges they allegedly used insulting remarks against Islam's holy book and its Prophet Muhammad. The case against the two men was registered last Saturday on the complaint of a Muslim local resident Haroon Ahmed, said Muratab Ali, a police investigator, who said the accused persons had yet to be arrested. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam or other religious figures can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Joe Biden holds first call with Benjamin Netanyahu after month delay

    Joe Biden said he had a "good conversation" with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, after facing questions over why he had waited a month to call one of America's closest allies. The two leaders spoke for an hour and discussed policy towards Iran as well as Israel's growing diplomatic relations with other Arab countries in the region, Mr Netanyahu's office said. Mr Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that the pair had had a "good conversation" but declined to say any more. In recent weeks, Israeli diplomats had raised concerns about the White House's delay in arranging a call with Mr Netanyahu. Mr Biden has spoken with about a dozen other world leaders since taking office on January 20.