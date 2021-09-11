JetBlue bans a husband and wife from using the airline for refusing to wear masks properly and swearing at staff, a report says

Passengers on the JetBlue flight reportedly cheered after the couple left the plane. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC/Getty

JetBlue said it removed a Florida couple from a flight for refusing to wear their masks properly.

The airline told NBC News that the man became verbally and physically aggressive.

The couple have subsequently been banned from flying on JetBlue again in the future.

A couple is said to have caused significant disruption to a JetBlue flight departing from Fort Lauderdale after refusing to properly wear face masks, NBC News reported.

According to the airline, the couple, who were traveling to San Diego, were asked "multiple times but would not comply with the federal mask mandate."

NBC News reported that the man became irate and yelled at a flight attendant before takeoff and the couple were subsequently asked to leave the plane.

"I'm a vaccinated person," the man can be heard saying in a video recorded at the time. "I respect all your rules. Every single one of them, I respect your rules. OK? You gave me one f---ing warning."

The airline said the man became "verbally and physically aggressive toward crewmembers before eventually exiting the aircraft." He was captured demanding the flight attendant to turn around and "face everybody" while pointing his finger at the employee.

After being removed by another crew member, passengers on the flight cheered.

"If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal," JetBlue said in a statement to NBC News.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to NBC News, the couple have now been banned from using the airline again in the future.

Many mask-related disputes on planes have made headlines recently.

In July, an American Airlines passenger who refused to wear a face mask screamed for approximately 10 minutes during her arrest.

The New Orleans Advocate reported that the flight was preparing to leave Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport but was delayed for up to an hour over the mask incident.

In another incident, a woman was seen punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face after she was asked to put on her seatbelt and properly wear her mask. Recently, she was charged with assault in federal court, Insider's Sarah Jackson reported.

