JetBlue facing lawsuit in turbulent flight to Fort Lauderdale that injured 8

JetBlue is facing a federal lawsuit stemming from the flight in September from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale that hit severe turbulence, injuring seven passengers and one crew member.

Attorneys for passenger Jorge Eduardo Peralta Orellana filed the lawsuit in October in New York, alleging the flight crew was notified about the severe weather before encountering it but did not shift the plane’s path to avoid it and failed to properly notify passengers of the severity of the coming weather as it was about an hour-and-a-half away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

JetBlue flight 1256, an Airbus A320, departed from José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaqui, Ecuador, shortly before midnight on Sept. 24 and landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport about 5:30 a.m.

The airline said in a statement to the South Florida Sun Sentinel at the time that the flight encountered “sudden severe turbulence” and that medical personnel met the plane after it landed safely to transport the eight injured to the hospital.

The turbulence was so severe that Peralta Orellana was permanently injured, his attorneys Abram I. Bohrer and David A. Zeitzoff said in the complaint. One filing in the case said he is being seen by a spinal surgeon and is awaiting definitive recommendations for treatment.

The plane was removed from service at the time to be inspected, JetBlue said in its September statement. As of Thursday, the plane was in service, scheduled for a flight to Guayaquil, Ecuador on Friday, according to FlightAware. It is not immediately clear when it returned to service.

Spokespersons for JetBlue did not return an email seeking comment about the allegations in the lawsuit.

The National Transportation Safety Administration’s investigation is still ongoing. The agency typically releases preliminary reports within 30 days of incidents but will not be release one in this investigation because it is a Class 4 investigation, meaning it will release only a probably cause and final report, Peter C. Knudson, an NTSB spokesperson, said in an email Wednesday.

Peralta Orellana’s and JetBlue’s attorneys have asked the court to schedule the start of the discovery process further into the future, in part, due to the ongoing NTSB investigation. The deadline for fact discovery is currently set for July 2024.

Four people were seriously injured and 13 were minorly injured on injured on a Delta flight headed to Atlanta in August when it encountered severe turbulence as it descended, according to the NTSB’s preliminary report. The flight crew asked air traffic control to deviate the flight’s path from a patch of weather about 40 miles ahead that was recognized by a radar.

The air traffic controller told the crew to continue on its path before deviating north, and the crew agreed “noting only a small white cloud” near where they were headed. The crew said there were no alerts of significant turbulence ahead, the NTSB report said.

The pilot told flight attendants they might encounter turbulence in about five minutes They encountered about two seconds of severe turbulence, the NTSB report said, enough to minorly damage the plane and require 11 people to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

In July, seven passengers were injured similarly on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Alaska, the same airline of the flight in December 2022 where 25 were injured. Six were injured seriously and the plane was damaged.

The captain of the December 2022 Hawaiian Airlines flight told NTSB investigators that a cloud shot up similarly to a plume of smoke with no time to avoid it. Within seconds of calling for a flight attend to warn of possible turbulence, the plane hit severe turbulence, the NTSB’s preliminary investigation report said.