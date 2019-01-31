JetBlue flight makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning

A JetBlue flight headed to New York from Los Angeles needed to return to its origin and make an emergency landing Thursday morning after the flight crew reported a lightning strike.

FAA Communications Manager Ian Gregor said in a statement sent to USA TODAY, "JetBlue flight 324 from LAX to JFK returned to LAX and landed without incident after reporting that the aircraft was struck by lightning... Commercial jets are designed to withstand lightning strikes."



JetBlue spokesperson Philip Stewart added in a statement, "The aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:15 a.m. PT and taxied to the gate. Crews will inspect the aircraft and determine if it may continue on to New York or if customers will be accommodated on another aircraft."

The plane had 153 people on board, CBS reports. Passengers from the flight expressed their concern on social media.

"This is turning into a cursed @JetBlue flight," one passenger wrote. "First I was downgraded from Mint to stowage. Then our plane was struck by lightning during takeoff and we’re heading back to LAX. At least WiFi still works."

