JetBlue Flight Scrapes Tail While Averting Collision at Colorado Airport

A JetBlue plane at Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden, Colorado, scraped its tail while performing an emergency takeoff to avoid a head-on collision, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

Footage released by the NTSB shows the JetBlue Airbus A320 taking off from the airport on January 22, 2022.

As the plane enters into a steep ascent, the back of the plane can be seen very close to the ground.

Local media citing the NTSB incident report said that the A320 performed the hasty take-off because another plane, a much smaller Beechcraft King Air 350, had already begun descent onto the same runway.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport does not have flight controllers directing traffic, relying instead on radio communication between planes to coordinate safe travel.

According to the NTSB, a quick right-turn after take-off kept the planes from colliding, with the planes never less than two miles apart. Credit: NTSB via Storyful