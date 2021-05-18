A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'

A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'
Aleeya Mayo
·2 min read
Flying on JetBlue Airways during pandemic
A JetBlue flight was forced to land early after a man was acting 'erratically and aggressively' towards passengers and crew members the airline said. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A JetBlue flight was forced to make an early landing in Minneapolis on Sunday after a man was acting "erratically and aggressively" towards passengers and crew members, the airline said.

40-year-old Mark Anthony Scerbo was arrested at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

"JetBlue flight 915 with scheduled service from New York's JFK Airport to San Francisco, was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers. The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco," a JetBlue spokesperson said.

The company added: "Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we appreciate our crewmembers' response and our customers' patience during this incident."

A passenger aboard the flight took a video and posted it to Twitter.

In the cell phone video, a flight attendant can be heard explaining to passengers that Scerbo was refusing to keep his mask on and was "antagonizing" multiple passengers. Scerbo was being aggressive and gesturing a stabbing motion to another passenger, and was also seen "snorting a white substance," the flight attendant said.

According to the Hennepin County Jail database, Scerbo is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, and his bail is set at $30,000.

The Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on misconduct, with civil penalties ranging from $9,000 up to a whopping $52,000.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Passenger snorting white substance diverts flight bound for San Francisco, officials say

    The man was “acting erratically and aggressively toward crew members and other customers,” the airline said.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'Erratic' passenger on flight to SFO forces early landing

    A tense situation unfolded on a flight from Kennedy Airport to San Francisco after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a white substance, and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

  • JetBlue passenger 'acting erratically' forces landing in Minneapolis, airline says

    JetBlue Flight 915, westbound from New York, landed two hours late in San Francisco due to mid-flight incident.

  • ‘No way for us to know’: Prisoner was discharged from KC area hospital by accident

    He was apprehended in Independence on Sunday night — four days after he was allowed to walk away from St. John Hospital in Leavenworth.

  • Delta Fights Back Against American Airlines and JetBlue in Boston

    The airline giant is adding several new routes from Boston to counter the new JetBlue-American Airlines alliance.

  • New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

    Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, “The Dry” is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. Two months after the release of his four-hour edit of “Justice League,” the maximalist filmmaker has shifted to Netflix, and returned to zombies.

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • Pastor asks for money to help Circle of Hope owners fight ‘false, demonic accusations’

    “I know that prayer is where this battle is going to be won,” wrote Boyd and Stephanie Householder’s pastor. “... But we need your help financially.”

  • Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's longtime support for Israel puts him on a collision course with the progressive wing of his party as the conflict between Israel and Hamas worsens.Why it matters: This is the toughest political position the New York Democrat has been in since becoming majority leader. The fighting in the Middle East is dividing his party — and creating a clear rift among its different wings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeepening the challenge: Schumer is up for re-election next year and one of his potential opponents — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is one of the most vocal progressive critics of the actions taken by Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.While President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are similarly boxed in after ascending to power in a pro-Israel environment, Schumer faces this problem most acutely.The backdrop: Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader, rose to prominence in part thanks to a career in New York politics built on a foundation of pro-Israel credentials.He frequently bucked President Obama on Middle East policy, including opposing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.That put him at odds with the majority of his party but aligned him with Israel. He later criticized President Trump for leaving the deal and said a new agreement should be negotiated.In 2019, Schumer delivered a speech at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting in which he said: "You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel and completely American."It was a poke at another Squad member — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — who had leveled sharp criticisms against supporters of Israel. Flash-forward to the current crisis. So far, Schumer has largely been silent even as other historically fierce defenders of Israel, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), have spoken up. Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shocked his colleagues over the weekend when he said he was "deeply troubled" by Netanyahu's military actions. The statement turned the heads of Israel's top politicians, Axios' Barak Ravid said.Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who's Jewish, led a group of 29 Democratic senators in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) — the top members of the Foreign Relations' Middle East subcommittee — issued the first bipartisan statement in support of a ceasefire. Schumer told reporters Monday he agrees with the Murphy-Young statement and wants to see a ceasefire "reached quickly."He did not discuss the issue during his floor remarks — one of the most prominent stages he commands as majority leader.His comments came shortly before Biden announced he backed a ceasefire for the first time during a call with Netanyahu.Meanwhile, a series of progressives have condemned Israel's behavior under Netanyahu.Between the lines: Schumer has worked diligently to solidify his support on the left, strengthening his position against Ocasio-Cortez or another progressive in 2022.Navigating the current crisis in the Middle East — particularly when his fellow members are being far more vocal on the issue — is a foreign policy challenge that has a larger domestic impact on him.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Speaks Out in the Aftermath of His Death; 'He Was Never Afraid of Passing On'

    It’s been nearly four weeks since the public memorial service was held for beloved rapper and forever Ruff Ryder DMX. Now, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons is finally speaking out and giving some bittersweet insight into how things have been for her and her family.

  • Key Lime Slab Pie

    Stunning enough to be the centerpiece at a brunch or bridal shower, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of classic Key lime pie with the added surprise of pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping.

  • Soaring populations put four species in ‘billion bird club’

    Four bird species regularly seen in the UK have been found to be members of an exclusive "billion club", with a study has showing their populations number more than one billion. Ring-billed gulls, house sparrows, European starlings and barn swallows have been identified as the most prolific birds out of a total of 9,700 different species. Researchers say there are roughly 50 billion individual birds in the world – a figure that outnumbers humans by six to one – and the unprecedented counting each species is the "crucial first step" in conservation efforts to help birds most under threat of extinction. Dr William Cornwell, an ecologist at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said: "Humans have spent a great deal of effort counting the members of our own species – all 7.8 billion of us. This is the first comprehensive effort to count a suite of other species. "We'll be able to tell how these species are faring by repeating the study in five or 10 years. If their population numbers are going down, it could be a real alarm bell for the health of our ecosystem."

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

    This look is red hot.

  • Her Body Was Found At The Bottom Of A Lake in 2009. Now Her Landlord Is Charged With Murder.

    A Texas man has been arrested for the 2006 murder of one of his tenants, a mother whose body was discovered at the bottom of a lake three years after her disappearance, authorities announced this week. On May 12, Jimmy Wolfenbarger was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Holly Simmons, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Buchanan Dam mother disappeared on Nov. 27, 2006 after she dropped off her teenage daughter at a bus stop. On July 7, 2009, her body was discovered in a submerged aluminum boat in Inks Lake by a diver. "Concrete bags had been placed over her, which had become waterlogged and hardened," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. According to the statement, Wolfenbarger was Simmons' landlord and lived in an RV park near the property where Simmons, a nursing technician, lived with her children. “He often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters," the statement says. Jimmy Wolfenbarger Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Wolfenbarger, who was recently named a suspect when the case was reopened in 2016, is suspected of strangling Simmons to death using “a wire, cord or similar ligature,” local media outlet KXAN reported. On Wednesday, Wolfenbarger was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond. He had turned himself in the same day to the Lubbock County Jail after a May 3 indictment. Simmons’ brother, Paul Wishman, and sister, Deb Sherwood spoke with KXAN, saying that they knew that Wolfenbarger was involved from the beginning. “What we’ve been told over the past 15 years is he was the main suspect,” Sherwood said, “but there wasn’t enough evidence.” The siblings reportedly said that they wish Wolfenbarger was behind bars. Holly Simmons Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety “Hopefully he doesn’t get away, and hopefully they’ve got a good case, and justice will be served for her, her kids, her grandkids and the rest of the family,” Wishman said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A 193-member U.N. General Assembly vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution calling "for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar has been postponed, diplomats said. A spokesman for the U.N. General Assembly president said earlier on Monday that the body was due to vote on Tuesday. The draft resolution calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election.

  • Ambassador's wife accused of slapping a store assistant in South Korea has claimed diplomatic immunity

    Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, was seen on security footage slapping an employee at a clothing store in April.

  • Samsung thrives as Seoul mulls pardon of corporate heir

    Pressure is mounting on South Korean President Moon Jae-in to pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who is back in prison after his conviction in a massive corruption scandal, even though business has rarely looked better at South Korea’s largest company. Many people — from business leaders and editorial writers to even Buddhist monks — have urged Moon to release Lee for the sake of an economy heavily dependent on Samsung’s technology exports.