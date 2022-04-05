JetBlue just announced a bid to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion, edging out Frontier's $2.9 billion offer

Taylor Rains
·3 min read
JetBlue A320 aircraft.
JetBlue A320 aircraft.Marcus Mainka/Shutterstock

  • JetBlue Airways has placed a $3.6 billion unsolicited bid for low-cost giant Spirit Airlines.

  • The news comes just months after Frontier and Spirit agreed to merge in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

  • JetBlue says its bid is a "superior proposal" compared to Frontier's $2.9 billion offer.

Low-cost giants Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announced a groundbreaking merge agreement in February, but JetBlue Airways just made a "superior proposal" for Spirit.

On Tuesday, JetBlue confirmed that it has placed a bid of about $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit, with "an adjusted enterprise value of $7.3 billion." The news may ruffle feathers with budget rival Frontier, which planned to purchase Spirit for $2.9 billion.

Frontier's acquisition of Spirit would be worth $6.6 billion.

JetBlue said in a press release that the acquisition would generate strong competition for the big four airlines — Delta, United, American, and Southwest — and trigger the "JetBlue Effect," which the company says occurs when the legacy carriers react to the merger.

"The combination of JetBlue and Spirit – coupled with the incredible benefits of our Northeast Alliance with American Airlines – would be a game-changer in our ability to deliver superior value on a national scale to customers, crewmembers, communities, and shareholders," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. "The transaction would accelerate our strategic growth and create sustained, long-term value for the stakeholders in both companies."

Spirit also confirmed the news on Tuesday, calling the offer "unsolicited," but plans to "evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders."

Frontier defended its proposal in a statement to Insider, saying JetBlue's "high-fare" model would lead to higher ticket prices for travelers.

"In particular, the significant East Coast overlap between JetBlue and Spirit would reduce competition and limit options for consumers," a Frontier spokesperson said. "It is surprising that JetBlue would consider such a merger at this time given that the Department of Justice is currently suing to block their pending alliance with American Airlines."

While JetBlue's offer is worth more than Frontier's, its business model does not mix as well with Spirit as would Frontier's, according to the New York Times. For example, both Frontier and Spirit are ultra-low-cost carriers that charge extra for additional amenities, like checked bags and inflight snacks.

However, JetBlue's model offers more premium amenities, like free WiFi, inflight entertainment, and complimentary drinks and snacks. Both JetBlue and Frontier do operate Airbus family planes, which would match Spirit's fleet.

Nevertheless, Hayes said low fares and a quality product can work hand-in-hand.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between a low fare and a great experience, and JetBlue has shown it's possible to have both," he said.

If Spirit chooses Frontier, the combined carrier would become the fifth-largest airline in the US, and expand flight options with "more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries across complementary networks."

The approval of either merger is still up in the air. Some members of Congress, like Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, worry the combined carrier could impact customers by increasing fares and worsening customer service.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • JetBlue outbids Frontier in unsolicited offer to buy Spirit Airlines

    Spirit Airlines received an unsolicited proposal to be acquired by another low-cost airline, sending its shares soaring. New York-based JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU) revealed its bid Tuesday for the Miramar-based ultra-low-cost carrier (NYSE: SAVE) at $3.6 billion. The offer rivals that of Frontier Airlines, which agreed to pay just shy of $3 billion for Spirit in February.

  • JetBlue makes $3.6 billion offer to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the JetBlue's latest acquistion offer to Spirit Airlines.

  • JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

    JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders. JetBlue offered $33 per share in cash, which would be about 40% higher than Frontier would pay for Spirit under terms of a deal announced in February.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • This Small-Cap Is Taking On the Telecom Giants. Buy Its Stock.

    Starry Group is selling home broadband that bypasses cable and phone companies—without digging trenches or laying cables.

  • Japanese partnership takes $110M piece of NuScale

    A public-private partnership from Japan has purchased a $110 million piece of NuScale Power, the Portland-based advanced nuclear startup that expects to go public this quarter in a SPAC merger. Texas engineering firm Fluor Corp. said it would remain NuScale’s majority owner as Japan NuScale Innovation takes a stake worth 8-9% of the small modular reactor designer. Fluor owned about 80% of NuScale as of the end of last year, the company said in a February securities filing.

  • PLDT Picks Edgepoint, Edotco for $1.5 Billion Tower Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- PLDT Inc., the Philippines’ biggest telecommunications and digital services provider by market value, has picked Edgepoint Infrastructure and edotco Group Sdn. as the preferred bidders for its local towers, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Addre

  • AAP Gives Thumbs-Up to AMD's Purchase of Pensando

    Pensando's solutions accelerate networking, security, storage and other services for cloud, enterprise and edge applications.

  • WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar resigns

    WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar is resigning, he told staff in a note sent Tuesday.Why it matters: The move comes ahead of WarnerMedia's pending merger with Discovery, which is expected to close this month. Kilar's departure has been anticipated ever since the merger was first announced last year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of

  • Deutsche Bank Plans Israel Wealth Management, Trading Hires

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is planning to expand in Israel as a surge in technology investment helps drive the economy’s rebound from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsGermany’s largest lender expects

  • 'The Last Tourist' documentary reveals the dark side of tourism that 'can kill a place'

    A newly released documentary, The Last Tourist, shines a light on the dark side of tourism, and the true cost of taking a trip to some of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

  • Data center firm is making a $100 million expansion in north Fort Worth

    The new facility will total about 472,000 square feet and is expected to break ground early next month.

  • Why So Many Flights Were Canceled or Delayed This Weekend

    Thousands of travelers were stranded in airports over the weekend as thunderstorms in Florida curtailed operations and technology issues left one of the largest airlines scrambling to recover during the spring break travel rush. More than 10,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware, with another 5,085 delayed and 779 canceled on Monday. “Absolute madness,” one person wrote on Twitter to Southwest Airlines.

  • Shell completes sale of Mobile refinery to Houston company

    The $85 million conversion of the refinery's hydrocracking unit, which will allow the facility to produce renewable diesel fuel from organic waste and vegetable oils while continuing to supply conventional fuels, is still expected to be complete at the end of 2022, Vertex President and CEO Benjamin P. Cowart said April 1.

  • Canada’s Kinross Gold Exits Russia With $680 Million Highland Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinross Gold Corp. agreed to sell its Russian assets to a company controlled by mining magnate Vladislav Sviblov for $680 million, keeping a pledge to exit the country after the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes

  • Amazon Executive Who Led ‘Earth’s Best Employer’ Push Is Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- An Amazon.com Inc. executive responsible for implementing the company’s pledge to become the world’s best employer is leaving.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpAmid labor unrest among fr

  • Spirit confirms JetBlue's 'unsolicited' all-cash, $33 a share bid

    Spirit Airlines Inc. said late Tuesday it has received an "unsolicited" bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. to acquire the ultra low-cost air carrier in an all-cash deal for $33 a share. Spirit's board "will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders," the company said in a statement. Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. had announced a merger in February. In the

  • Group 1 Automotive continues acquisition spree, grows New Mexico portfolio

    Combined with the purchase of a Toyota dealership in Austin in early March, Group 1 has acquired $550 million in annual revenue this year alone.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today

    The Donald Trump-backed Truth Social, which Digital World Acquisition Corp is merging with and taking public, has had a lot of hiccups since launching.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)?

    A look at the shareholders of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:IPVA ) can tell us which group is most powerful...