JetBlue just took delivery of its first Airbus A220, the long-awaited jet that will replace the airline's least popular model

Thomas Pallini
JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300
The first JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300. JetBlue Airways

  • JetBlue Airways became the second US airline to receive the Airbus A220 on Thursday with the first aircraft flying to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. 

  • The A220 comes as part of a fleet renewal that will see JetBlue retire its smallest jet, the Embraer E190.

  • Passengers can expect to fly on the jet in 2021 with the first routes planned out of JetBlue's Boston hub. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Christmas came a bit late for one airline as Thursday saw the first delivery of the Airbus A220 to JetBlue Airways, just in time for the new year. 

Airbus handed the keys over to JetBlue for the first of 70 models, marking a new era for the 20-year-old carrier that will see its smallest aircraft retired and replaced with one of the newest aircraft currently flying.  

The new plane, which remains nameless for the time being but wears the registration N3008J, came painted in JetBlue's instantly-recognizable blue and white livery but sports a new tail design. The pattern is called "hops," the term for the flights that make up a larger journey, as the curved lines resemble airline routes.

Each new JetBlue aircraft type receives a new tail design, a trend that started with the arrival of the Airbus A321 in 2013. Passengers seated near the wings of the A220 will also notice the design is also painted on the aircraft's wing attachments, known as winglets, in a first for a JetBlue aircraft. 

Powering the aircraft are two Pratt & Whitney Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines, offering between 19,000 and 25,000 pounds of thrust while reducing fuel burn by 40% compared to the aircraft they'll be replacing, according to the airline. Their fuel efficiency is only matched by their quietness as their manufacturer says noise levels are reduced by half. 

JetBlue hasn't yet unveiled the interior of the aircraft but customers won't likely be disappointed as the airline has been steadily improving its onboard product, as Business Insider found on a flight from New York to Fort Myers, Florida on a newly-refurbished Airbus A320. The new cabin experience will almost definitely include free in-flight WiFi, touch-screen entertainment screens, on-demand movies and television shows, and in-seat power outlets. 

"The interior of JetBlue's A220 will be as impressive as the operating capabilities of the aircraft," the airline said in a statement. "Customers will also enjoy an elevated inflight experience with wider seats, spacious overhead bins, and extra-large windows."

The A220 is the fifth aircraft type to join JetBlue's fleet since its inception at the turn of the century. Its arrival comes at an exciting time for the airline as it introduces a new service offering for Mint business class and prepares to head overseas with service to London in the new year with a new aircraft slated to join the fleet in 2021, the Airbus A321neoXLR.

JetBlue is the second US carrier to fly the aircraft behind Delta Air Lines, which began flying the smaller A220-100 in February 2019 from New York to Boston and Dallas. Delta now flies the aircraft on routes across the country and just acquired the larger Dash 300 variant that JetBlue now flies.

Delta's order gave the A220's former manufacturer, Bombardier, the foothold it needed in the US but also prompted the trade dispute that resulted in Airbus taking over the project.

The A220 will also power JetBlue founder David Neeleman's new startup airline, Breeze Airways. And to the north, Air Canada began flying the larger A220-300 in January.

The first routes for the jet have not been announced but JetBlue's head of revenue and planning, Scott Laurence, told Business Insider in a prior interview that Boston will see the new jet first. Initial service will be on existing short-haul routes such as Boston-Washington so flight crews can get acquainted with the new plane. 

"We're planning around making sure that the introduction is flawless and we want to give the airplane a bit of a boost in flying easily operated an easily operated initial network," Laurence said.  

After that, Laurence said the plane will head further and further west, flying to cities like Austin and Denver before eventually serving the West Coast. The A220 has a cross-country range of 3,350 nautical miles that JetBlue intends to use to the fullest with eventual transcontinental service from Boston to cities like Sacramento, California and Portland, Oregon during the summer.

"That airplane is so flexible for us," Laurence said, as the aircraft can fly nearly every route JetBlue operates in the US and most of its current international routes. New York will also see the aircraft on routes to cities like Albuquerque and the A220 will serve to aid JetBlue's new hybrid route network.

The pandemic has seen JetBlue launch new routes to secondary markets like Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia to cities as far as Las Vegas and Los Angeles. They're called "long, thin routes" as demand is often middling but the right aircraft can make the route viable. And the A220 has the economics to make them work. 

"We're going to stretch the legs of this airplane," Laurence said. "It produces great seatbelt cost on long routes, and that's something that we could not do with our E190 fleet." 

The A220 will also be deployed to hard-to-reach airports including Key West, where the runway is just shy of a mile long at a mere 5,076 feet. JetBlue is launching non-stop flights to the Lower 48's southernmost city in 2021 from New York and Boston with the Embraer E190 and is forced to limit the number of seats it sells to meet the airport's standards. 

But for the A220, it's nothing the aircraft can't handle. 

"As we start integrating the A220 in the network, some of our more performance challenged airports will become priorities for the A220," Laurence said. "Key West is likely one of them."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Israel may have to pause lightning vaccination programme as Pfizer stocks dwindle

    Israel will pause its world-leading coronavirus vaccination drive for three weeks in January, the health minister said on Thursday, following local media reports that the Pfizer vaccine would run out within 10 days at the current rate. More than 800,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in 11 days, making up over 7.4 per cent of the population. For the past two days, they have passed their target of vaccinating over 150,000 people a day. More than 30 per cent of the over-60s have already been vaccinated and the country is on track to inoculate everyone in that age bracket within the next 10 days if they continue at a pace of above 100,000 a day. But as shortages loom, the health ministry has been forced to announce that they will mostly stop administering first doses between January 10 and January 31 to ensure that there is enough stock to give the second dose to the people who have already received the vaccination. Israel had aimed to open the vaccination to the general public within a week but the delay may now push that back by up to six weeks, according to Channel 12 news. Instead, Hezi Levy, the health ministry’s director-general told Kan news that come February there may be a limited widening of the vaccination drive, perhaps with the age threshold lowered to 50.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Trump predicted he would lose and blamed Jared Kushner and Covid testing

    The president said his son-in-law was coordinating too much testing, while public health efforts have criticized him for the opposite

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • US admits vaccination rollout is slower than hoped - and 'normality' may not return until autumn

    The US government has admitted its coronavirus vaccine rollout is going too slowly, as the country's top infectious disease expert warned the nation may not reach "some semblance of normality" until the autumn. As of Thursday morning, just 2.8 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine, far short of the government's goal of immunising 20 million people this month. The rollout has been particularly slow moving in nursing homes, where only 170,000 residents had been vaccinated as of December 30, despite patients in the facilities being among the most vulnerable to the virus. It comes as a more infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the UK has been identified in Colorado and California. Neither patient identified with the strain has a known travel history, leading to concerns the new strain was already spreading within those communities.

  • Explainer-What we know about China-made vaccines

    Following is what we know about China's vaccine development, efficacy data and approval timeline. Five vaccines from Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), CanSinoBIO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are in late-stage clinical trials.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • Florida Keys deputy accused federal agents of hurting him. He won a settlement.

    The U.S. government has paid a Florida Keys deputy more than $200,000 to settle a lawsuit over a 2017 post-Hurricane Irma confrontation with two federal agents, the deputy’s lawyer said.

  • New Kansas lawmaker under court order denied committee seats

    The top Democrat in the Kansas House has refused to give an incoming lawmaker any committee assignments over issues that include an anti-stalking court order filed against him after he won his seat. Minority Leader Tom Sawyer's action this week is a sign that he and fellow Democrats plan to oust Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, once the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its next annual 90-day session on Jan. 11. Sawyer and seven incoming female Democratic House members have called for Coleman to resign before lawmakers convene.

  • Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies

    Little, 80, confessed to over 90 murders and was serving multiple life sentences. He was pronounced dead Wednesday at a California hospital.