JetBlue just unveiled its new Mint business class suites that will soon take passengers to London - take a look

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways unveiled the new business class "Mint Suites" that will be used for flights to Europe later this year.

Each suite features lie-flat seats and is fully enclosed with a door for maximum privacy.

The new product is also accompanied by the revised service offering JetBlue introduced in late 2020.

JetBlue Airways is making its European debut this year and just unveiled the new business class product that will fly its top customers across the pond in style.

The "Mint Suites," as JetBlue calls them, are fully enclosed seats that seek to give customers an abundance of privacy for the transatlantic crossing with countless passenger-friendly features. Each Europe-bound aircraft will feature 24 suites, an increase of eight seats compared to the current Mint product, with all seats offering direct aisle access.

JetBlue vowed to provide passengers with an updated product during its initial announcement of London flights in 2019 and is keeping its promises. The new suites are also the latest in a series of innovations JetBlue is bringing to the Mint product as a new service offering was just introduced in November 2020.

Before their transatlantic debut, however, the suites will be found on the New York-Los Angeles route beginning around June as part of a soft launch. They'll then roam around JetBlue's Mint route network, in addition to the current Mint product that features a mix of paired seats and the highly-sought-after "throne" seat.

And while the flights to London have been slightly delayed to the pandemic, the new seats have already arrived. JetBlue gave Insider a preview of the new seat at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday as the airline prepares to head to London this summer.

Here's a sneak peek at the new seat that will soon take JetBlue's top customers to London and beyond.

When JetBlue asked customers what more they wanted from the current Mint business class cabin, the resounding answer was to make more of the private, one-person throne suites, as well as offer increased privacy and storage space.

JetBlue Airways' Mint business class. shutterstock/EQRoy

JetBlue's answer, a first of its kind product in the US called Mint Suite.

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

The herringbone-style seats, based on Thompson Aero's VantageSolo product, are all individualized. That means no more seat neighbors, and all passengers have direct aisle access.

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue showed us around a demonstrator so we could see for ourselves how much of a game-changer this is for the airline.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

At first glance, it's a normal herringbone-style seat that can be found on countless business class cabins. But the difference is truly in the details.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For starters, the suites are fully enclosed as they each have doors for maximum privacy.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Inside the suites, JetBlue sought to include residential fixtures to give an "at-home" feel.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That includes the use of wood grain materials and felt on the seat walls and footwell.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The standard amenities are all included such as an adjustable personal reading lamp...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A large side table...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A moveable tray table...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Numerous power outlets and USB charging ports (with this one featuring a hook to wrap a long cord)...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And a 17-inch high definition in-flight entertainment screen, to name just a few of the suite's features.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As one would expect from a business class seat, it's fully lie-flat with all functionality controlled from this easily accessible panel.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One thing about the seat itself, however, is that it's actually a mattress.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Tuft & Needle, JetBlue's newest partner, crafted the seat using its proprietary adaptive foam for better support.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Passengers also receive a bedding kit that includes a pillow and blanket so there's no need to wait around for a flight attendant to make the bed. The blanket offers a "foot nook" to cover the user's feet and ensure they aren't left uncovered.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once settled in, flyers can begin watching movies or shows as soon as they sit down as the screen can remain extended during takeoff and landing, an important improvement compared to other products. That functionality also complements existing gate-to-gate WiFi.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The screen itself can be angled, titled, or both based on customer preference. JetBlue says that customers always reach for the top of the screen to adjust it so a nook was carved out to create a hand hold.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The in-flight entertainment system can then be controlled in three ways: touch, remote, or device pairing.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Having the classic tethered remote saves travelers from having to lean over to touch the screen...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And it also acts as a game controller.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's also a built-in headphone hook on the sidewall. As part of the product refresh that debuted in November 2020, Mint passengers also receive noise-isolating headphones by Master & Dynamic.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But perhaps the best feature for those always getting tangled up in the cables is the wireless device charger.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Storage space is also a key element and directly next to the charger is a small latched compartment. Note the Morse code compartment cover, a trend that JetBlue started on the Airbus A220.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's just one of many compartments that have been added to give passengers as much storage space as possible. This one is roughly the size to hold a phone or passport.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

More space can be found alongside the bed to help keep important items nearby when sleeping, as well as another power outlet. It's part of the designers' goal to differentiate the up-right mode from the bed mode, with easily-accessible amenities regardless of what position the user is in.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Under the screen is a desk drawer-like compartment that pops out with space for a 13-inch laptop.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It doesn't even end there as along the sidewall is a cubby to hold shoes...

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And small bags or purses can be stored under the footwell.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Mood lighting is the new fad on modern airplanes but the suites each have their own mood lighting to be controlled by the occupant. And the light shade is made to look and feel like concrete in an homage to New York City.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In designing the seat, JetBlue created a spatial mockup and had a focus great put stickers on where they thought the seat's amenities should be.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The process helped JetBlue elicit customer feedback without directly asking them as the airline found that passengers don't always say exactly what they want.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Designers also used their own experience traveling in business class to craft a truly passenger-friendly seat.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And as a frequent traveler, I'll admit that it's one of the better business class seats I've ever sat in. No complaints on comfort or spaciousness from me.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The high walls and doors make it feel as if you're the only person on the plane, especially when the seat is in lie-flat mode.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Small design touches that might be initially imperceptible are also included such as the tray table where the design is the shape of the Mint logo.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flyers can also activate the "do not disturb" button that changes this green placard to blue.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Mint passengers will also experience the new onboard service offering as part of the cabin refresh. New York City's Delicious Hospitality Group crafted the food and drink menu.

A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Mint Suite is just one aspect of the new cabin. Passengers willing to pay extra can also reserve the larger Mint Studio.

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

Located at the front of the cabin, the two studio suites feature an extra side-table, a larger 22-inch screen, and a separate cushioned seat with its own tray table where a companion can sit to work, share a meal, or just hang out.

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

And when it's time to sleep, there's more room to stretch out thanks to the extra cushioning.

A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

The new seats are set to debut on JetBlue Airbus A321neo family aircraft this summer, flying first between New York and Los Angeles before heading overseas.

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321neo. David Slotnick/Business Insider

