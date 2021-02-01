JetBlue just unveiled its new Mint business class suites that will soon take passengers to London - take a look

Thomas Pallini
JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

  • JetBlue Airways unveiled the new business class "Mint Suites" that will be used for flights to Europe later this year.

  • Each suite features lie-flat seats and is fully enclosed with a door for maximum privacy.

  • The new product is also accompanied by the revised service offering JetBlue introduced in late 2020.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

JetBlue Airways is making its European debut this year and just unveiled the new business class product that will fly its top customers across the pond in style.

The "Mint Suites," as JetBlue calls them, are fully enclosed seats that seek to give customers an abundance of privacy for the transatlantic crossing with countless passenger-friendly features. Each Europe-bound aircraft will feature 24 suites, an increase of eight seats compared to the current Mint product, with all seats offering direct aisle access.

JetBlue vowed to provide passengers with an updated product during its initial announcement of London flights in 2019 and is keeping its promises. The new suites are also the latest in a series of innovations JetBlue is bringing to the Mint product as a new service offering was just introduced in November 2020.

Read more: 7 airlines poised to win big now that Norwegian Air exits the lucrative transatlantic market it once dominated

Before their transatlantic debut, however, the suites will be found on the New York-Los Angeles route beginning around June as part of a soft launch. They'll then roam around JetBlue's Mint route network, in addition to the current Mint product that features a mix of paired seats and the highly-sought-after "throne" seat.

And while the flights to London have been slightly delayed to the pandemic, the new seats have already arrived. JetBlue gave Insider a preview of the new seat at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday as the airline prepares to head to London this summer.

Here's a sneak peek at the new seat that will soon take JetBlue's top customers to London and beyond.

Are you a current or former airline or aviation employee? Do you have a news tip or opinion you'd like to share? Contact this reporter at tpallini@insider.com.

When JetBlue asked customers what more they wanted from the current Mint business class cabin, the resounding answer was to make more of the private, one-person throne suites, as well as offer increased privacy and storage space.

JetBlue Mint Seats
JetBlue Airways' Mint business class. shutterstock/EQRoy

JetBlue's answer, a first of its kind product in the US called Mint Suite.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

The herringbone-style seats, based on Thompson Aero's VantageSolo product, are all individualized. That means no more seat neighbors, and all passengers have direct aisle access.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue showed us around a demonstrator so we could see for ourselves how much of a game-changer this is for the airline.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

At first glance, it's a normal herringbone-style seat that can be found on countless business class cabins. But the difference is truly in the details.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For starters, the suites are fully enclosed as they each have doors for maximum privacy.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Inside the suites, JetBlue sought to include residential fixtures to give an "at-home" feel.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

That includes the use of wood grain materials and felt on the seat walls and footwell.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The standard amenities are all included such as an adjustable personal reading lamp...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A large side table...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A moveable tray table...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Numerous power outlets and USB charging ports (with this one featuring a hook to wrap a long cord)...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And a 17-inch high definition in-flight entertainment screen, to name just a few of the suite's features.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As one would expect from a business class seat, it's fully lie-flat with all functionality controlled from this easily accessible panel.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One thing about the seat itself, however, is that it's actually a mattress.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Tuft & Needle, JetBlue's newest partner, crafted the seat using its proprietary adaptive foam for better support.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: JetBlue is revitalizing its popular Mint business class as the airline prepares for its European debut — here's what to expect from Mint 2.0

Passengers also receive a bedding kit that includes a pillow and blanket so there's no need to wait around for a flight attendant to make the bed. The blanket offers a "foot nook" to cover the user's feet and ensure they aren't left uncovered.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once settled in, flyers can begin watching movies or shows as soon as they sit down as the screen can remain extended during takeoff and landing, an important improvement compared to other products. That functionality also complements existing gate-to-gate WiFi.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The screen itself can be angled, titled, or both based on customer preference. JetBlue says that customers always reach for the top of the screen to adjust it so a nook was carved out to create a hand hold.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The in-flight entertainment system can then be controlled in three ways: touch, remote, or device pairing.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Having the classic tethered remote saves travelers from having to lean over to touch the screen...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And it also acts as a game controller.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's also a built-in headphone hook on the sidewall. As part of the product refresh that debuted in November 2020, Mint passengers also receive noise-isolating headphones by Master & Dynamic.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: JetBlue is revitalizing its popular Mint business class as the airline prepares for its European debut — here's what to expect from Mint 2.0

But perhaps the best feature for those always getting tangled up in the cables is the wireless device charger.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Storage space is also a key element and directly next to the charger is a small latched compartment. Note the Morse code compartment cover, a trend that JetBlue started on the Airbus A220.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's just one of many compartments that have been added to give passengers as much storage space as possible. This one is roughly the size to hold a phone or passport.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

More space can be found alongside the bed to help keep important items nearby when sleeping, as well as another power outlet. It's part of the designers' goal to differentiate the up-right mode from the bed mode, with easily-accessible amenities regardless of what position the user is in.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Under the screen is a desk drawer-like compartment that pops out with space for a 13-inch laptop.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It doesn't even end there as along the sidewall is a cubby to hold shoes...

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And small bags or purses can be stored under the footwell.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Mood lighting is the new fad on modern airplanes but the suites each have their own mood lighting to be controlled by the occupant. And the light shade is made to look and feel like concrete in an homage to New York City.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In designing the seat, JetBlue created a spatial mockup and had a focus great put stickers on where they thought the seat's amenities should be.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The process helped JetBlue elicit customer feedback without directly asking them as the airline found that passengers don't always say exactly what they want.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Designers also used their own experience traveling in business class to craft a truly passenger-friendly seat.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And as a frequent traveler, I'll admit that it's one of the better business class seats I've ever sat in. No complaints on comfort or spaciousness from me.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The high walls and doors make it feel as if you're the only person on the plane, especially when the seat is in lie-flat mode.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Small design touches that might be initially imperceptible are also included such as the tray table where the design is the shape of the Mint logo.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flyers can also activate the "do not disturb" button that changes this green placard to blue.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Mint passengers will also experience the new onboard service offering as part of the cabin refresh. New York City's Delicious Hospitality Group crafted the food and drink menu.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A preview of JetBlue Airways' Mint Suite business class seat. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Mint Suite is just one aspect of the new cabin. Passengers willing to pay extra can also reserve the larger Mint Studio.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

Located at the front of the cabin, the two studio suites feature an extra side-table, a larger 22-inch screen, and a separate cushioned seat with its own tray table where a companion can sit to work, share a meal, or just hang out.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

And when it's time to sleep, there's more room to stretch out thanks to the extra cushioning.

JetBlue Airways Mint Suite
A rendering of JetBlue Airways' Mint business class suite. JetBlue Airways

The new seats are set to debut on JetBlue Airbus A321neo family aircraft this summer, flying first between New York and Los Angeles before heading overseas.

JetBlue A321neo 6
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321neo. David Slotnick/Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Boris Johnson assured me EU could get vaccines from UK factories, says Ursula von der Leyen

    Ursula von der Leyen has claimed she had secured assurances from Boris Johnson that the EU could receive vaccine supplies from AstraZeneca factories in Britain. The European Commission president said on Sunday night that the Prime Minister had promised Britain was not seeking exclusive access to the supplies of the jab. The British Government has never said it wanted exclusive access to the supplies. It has an agreement with AstraZeneca that stipulates that the company must supply the UK with 100million vaccines before it can ship to elsewhere. “I was glad that he guaranteed that the two factories who produce AstraZeneca will of course supply to Europe, just as European vaccine doses for example from [Pfizer] BioNTech are being delivered to Britain,” said Mrs von der Leyen on German television on Sunday. There were fears that vaccines from Pfizer’s Belgian plant could be stopped from being exported to Britain after the European Commission threatened an export ban, as its row with AstraZeneca spiralled out of control last week. It is thought Mr Johnson was offered similar assurances over the EU supply of vaccines to Britain.

  • The president of Ukraine doesn't consider China a major geopolitical threat

    KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told "Axios on HBO" that he doesn't consider China to be a major geopolitical threat — a stance that may cause him friction with the Biden administration and Congress — even as he vowed to limit Chinese control of critical technology sectors.Why it matters: Zelensky's comments represent a break with U.S. national security leaders from both major political parties who are trying to rally allies to confront the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: Asked about emerging consensus in Washington that China is the No. 1 geopolitical threat, Zelensky said, "I cannot agree with that because in Ukraine we do not feel this." * "There really is this a sort of cold war between China and the United States," he said. * "We know United States business is represented in Ukraine, but at the same time, it's true that Chinese business is also represented." * "I believe that regardless of the nation, the nationality, if people, if business, if a certain country, treats you with respect, respecting your people and borders, they can be present in your country."Between the lines: There's only so much leverage the U.S. has to push Zelensky away from China. Beijing has crushed Washington at vaccine diplomacy — a painful reality that Zelensky discussed in the "Axios on HBO" interview. * Zelensky has tried to obtain for his country the higher-quality American vaccines. And he’s pushed the Europeans for their help. But given the difficulty he’s faced to secure doses, he said he is willing to work with Beijing to get large quantities of a safe COVID vaccine for the Ukrainian people.   * Worth noting: The U.S. did not offer its superior vaccines to Ukraine and in fact took steps to make it harder for Zelensky to obtain them.Behind the scenes: How to handle China is a growing sore point in U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump administration officials privately expressed concerns that China — which became Ukraine's top trading partner in 2019 — was flooding Ukraine with easy cash and in return embedding itself in Ukraine's critical sectors including defense and telecom. * U.S. officials are worried about China stealing intelligence secrets and wielding nefarious influence over allies who are increasingly beholden to Beijing.Yes, but: Senior U.S. government officials have been trying for years to persuade Ukraine to stop China from buying Motor Sich, an aero engine manufacturer that is the crown jewel of Ukraine's defense sector. * In the interview, Zelensky said for the first time definitively that he will not allow China, or any other country, to buy a controlling stake in Motor Sich. * "Never," he said. "Not under me. I am not here for life... [But] in my time [in office], definitely not.The bottom line: Russia is a far more imminent concern for Ukraine. But when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, China never condemned Russia's action. So while Zelensky may not call out China as a threat, he knows that China can't be relied upon in a Russia-Ukraine crisis.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • The Deadly Consequences of ‘Defund the Police’

    The role of policing in the United States is being hotly debated, with many liberal activists calling for reductions in police funding. Although advocates of defunding the police have failed to win over the general public, the political climate in certain Democratic-leaning cities, combined with the budget constraints imposed by COVID-19, has already succeeded in thinning the ranks of police departments in some parts of the country. In Minneapolis, the epicenter of last year’s protests and riots, over 100 officers left the ranks of the city’s police, “more than double the number in a typical year.” In Seattle, another hub of protests last year, the level of police attrition is “unprecedented.” The long-term impact of police reductions in these specific cities is at this point unclear. However, a study published in December in Justice Evaluation Journal offers some evidence that rapidly depleting the ranks of a city’s police force can in some circumstances have deadly consequences. Eric Piza, of John Jay College of Criminal Justice at CUNY, and Vijay Chillar, of the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University, looked at police layoffs against the backdrop of the Great Recession of 2008–09. “There’s a large body of research that has looked at the relationship between police-force size and crime, but most of it has analyzed the effect of incremental changes in officer numbers,” Piza told me about why he pursued this research. “Large changes, such as what occurs with layoffs, hadn’t been analyzed before. Therefore, we felt that research on the effect of large, sudden reductions to a police force was needed in the field.” During that period, New Jersey’s two largest cities, Newark and Jersey City, faced severe budget stress as a consequence of the downturn in the economy. Both cities contemplated large police layoffs in response. In Jersey City, the local police union and city officials were able to reach an agreement that averted layoffs; in Newark, labor–management negotiations were not as successful, resulting in the layoff of 167 recently hired officers, a total of 13 percent of the force. Piza and Chillar used the examples of Jersey City and Newark as a natural experiment, examining their crime rates between 2006 and 2015 and looking to examine the impact of Newark’s layoffs on its levels of crime. Although no natural experiment is perfect, the similarities between the two cities made them comparable for purposes of the study. The researchers note in their paper that “as New Jersey’s two largest cities, Newark and Jersey City are more similar to one another than any of the other municipalities in the state in regards to police force size, pre-layoff resources, and pre-layoff crime levels.” They noted that both property-crime and violent-crime rates continued to decline throughout the period they studied in Jersey City. In Newark, however, violent-crime rates increased after the layoffs. Using statistical models, Piza and Chillar estimate that there were “approximately 108 . . . additional violent crime incidents per month resulting from the layoffs,” while there were also an additional 103 property-crime incidents each month. One possible culprit for the increase in crime following the layoffs was the decision of the Newark Police Department (NPD) to curtail the use of hot-spots policing, which involved assigning officers to proactively police the city’s crime hot spots during the majority of their shifts. From 2006 to 2009, hot-spots policing was a major feature of the department’s activities, but budget constraints and layoffs forced the NPD to discontinue this form of policing, as personnel were needed elsewhere. It’s also possible that the sudden and dramatic decrease in police officers harmed the force’s morale, contributing to a reduction in policing quality. Piza and Chillar point to a 2018 study that found that teacher layoffs in the state of Washington led to less teacher productivity. Whatever the reason, the study clearly shows a relationship between layoffs and a spike in crime in Newark, one that did not take place in similarly situated Jersey City. Piza advised caution on drawing larger lessons from the study and suggested that layoffs don’t necessarily have to lead to higher crime levels if they are done in a more strategic way that allows departments to continue crime-control practices that work. “The layoffs weren’t part of any larger efforts to reimagine public safety, which are occurring currently,” he told me. “With that said, I don’t think reducing police-force sizes needs to automatically result in more crime, as long as police cuts are supplemented with resources that can help maintain evidence-based crime-control practices.” But it’s unclear whether the cuts we’re seeing across the country are being done in a judicious environment or whether they’re a knee-jerk response to the political moment that is taking place around the country. We know for instance that Austin, Texas, cut a third of its police budget, and New York City disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit. These cuts are coming at a time when many American cities have experienced a huge increase in homicides and shootings. Some locales, such as Wilmington, Del., saw a record number of homicides last year. St. Louis, Mo., long one of America’s most violent spots, saw its highest rate of killing in 50 years. Since the advent of smartphones and social media, we’re all intimately aware of acts of unjustified police violence and brutality. But we should contextualize any policy responses we take, carefully weighing costs and benefits. The Piza and Chillar study shows that a sharp and sudden reduction in police staffing can have disastrous consequences for a community, leading to more needless death.

  • Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona

    Driving on the seaside sand, a long-lived tradition in Daytona Beach, is now threatened along one short stretch where poles are blocking any vehicles. The Hard Rock Hotel erected the poles along a 410-foot (124-meter) section of beach to prevent driving there. The chair of the Volusia County Council, Jeff Brower, has made beach driving a priority since his election in November.

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Why Intel's chip production troubles should concern us all

    Warning bells are sounding for the U.S. semiconductor industry as Intel grapples with internal and competitive challenges that could imperil the future of domestic chipmaking.Why it matters: Chips are some of the only strategic tech products that are actually manufactured in the U.S., accounting for a quarter-million U.S. jobs. They're also a small but key piece in the power struggle between the U.S. and China. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: Intel is weighing whether to outsource some manufacturing after struggling mightily to get its next-generation chip production up and running. * Costly delays are already handing a technical edge to rivals like AMD, which outsources its manufacturing to Taiwan's TSMC. * The percentage of chips made in the U.S. has already declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the trade group that represents U.S. chipmakers.Policymakers and chip industry reps are now pleading for government intervention to keep what remains of U.S. chip manufacturing in the country.The big picture: Beijing has grand designs on dominating the global chip market, which would in turn boost China's economic and technological might and could give the country an edge in A.I. and other next-generation technologies. * China's efforts have run into troubles of their own, but Intel falling behind will do the U.S. no favors.Between the lines: For all the talk of how computers and smartphones should be made in the U.S., the practical reality is that we have neither the infrastructure nor the labor force nor the economic setup to bring such manufacturing here. * Chips, on the other hand, are highly strategic, require a modest but well-paid labor force and are already made here.What they're saying: Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talked about the strategic importance of the U.S. chip industry in their confirmation hearings. * SIA head John Neuffer said in a statement to Axios, "Semiconductors are critical to our economy, national security, and future innovation." * "To strengthen America’s semiconductor supply chains and keep our country on top in chip technology, leaders in Washington need to fully fund the semiconductor manufacturing incentives and research investments called for in the annual defense bill."That bill — the most recent incarnation of the National Defense Authorization Act — has a provision that provides for federal incentives for domestic manufacturing and investments in semiconductor research. * However, those provisions still need to be funded through congressional appropriations.Be smart: The right government investment and incentives could encourage other firms to expand U.S. chipmaking and prevent an exodus of chip jobs even if Intel does reduce the amount of manufacturing it does in-house. * Already, South Korea's Samsung is reportedly weighing a $10 billion expansion of its chipmaking plant in Texas.What's next: Pat Gelsinger, recently tapped to be Intel's new CEO, acknowledged on an earnings call last week that "it's likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products." * But he maintained that he remains "confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Report: Former Bush officials leave GOP after party leaders fail to disown Trump following Capitol attack

    Dozens of Republicans in former President George W. Bush's administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump after his false claims of election fraud sparked a deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?

    Myanmar's military has taken control of the country under a one-year state of emergency and reports say State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained. The announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV cited Article 417 of the country's constitution, which allows the military to take over in times of emergency. The announcer said the coronavirus crisis and the government's failure to postpone November elections were reasons for the emergency.

  • Major storm barreling toward New York City, 20 inches could fall on midtown

    Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night across a wide swath of the northeast, with "in excess of 20 inches of snow in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern New York, and into southern New England," the NWS said in bulletin. The storm could paralyze New York City, which as of Sunday night was forecast to be at the center of the Nor'easter's bluster, said meteorologist Brian Hurley, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • Police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in New York

    “This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, who ordered an investigation.

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Trump’s own lawyers ‘secretly drafted’ Texas lawsuit challenging election results, report says

    The Texas lawsuit sought to overthrow 20 million votes in four battleground states

  • Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

    Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday. The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas. The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said.

  • Mexicans defy pandemic blues with record remittance surge

    Alberto Burgos is one of thousands of Mexican migrants living in the United States who dug deep and sent extra money to family back home last year to alleviate the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Growing plants and helping to handle their sale at a huge nursery in Alabama, the 35-year-old dipped into savings to transfer about a third more to his home town in central Mexico than he did in 2019, he said in an interview. Burgos is one of a growing number of Mexicans with U.S. work permits or access to benefits who helped to fuel a more than 10% jump in remittances to Mexico last year to more than $40 billion, even as money transfers to other countries tumbled.

  • Military power grab deals killer blow to Myanmar's fledgling democracy

    Myanmar woke up on Monday to what may be the end of its short fling with democracy, after Aung San Suu Kyi, its civilian leader, and other senior figures from her ruling party were detained as the military seized power, declaring a state of emergency for a year. Parliament had been due to start sitting on Monday after the National League of Democracy won a landslide in a November election. Instead, Myanmar now faces a fresh coup that will strain regional ties and prove to be an early foreign policy test for the new Biden administration. The mass arrest in a dawn raid has stoked fears of a permanent return to the military rule that the Southeast Asian nation endured for five decades before a landmark democratic election in 2015 propelled Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former political prisoner, to power. Thant Myint-U, a renowned Myanmar historian and former special adviser for the troubled country’s peace process, summed up the sudden development in an ominous prediction. “The doors just opened to a very different future. I have a sinking feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic & religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves,” he tweeted.