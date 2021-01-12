JetBlue just unveiled the ultra-modern cabin of its latest plane - take a look inside its brand-new Airbus A220 jets

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways unveiled the cabin of its new Airbus A220 aircraft that will replace the aging Embraer E190 flight.

The 140-seat cabin is arranged in a unique 2-3 configuration with no shortage of the perks for which JetBlue is known including free in-flight entertainment and WiFi.

Flights begin in the spring starting on the Boston-Fort Lauderdale route before the aircraft expands to cities across the US.

JetBlue Airways on Tuesday unveiled the cabin of its newest arrival, the long-awaited Airbus A220-300. The first model arrived in New York on New Year's Eve with plans to begin scheduled service in the spring and eventually phase out the tired Embraer E190s.

As with any new JetBlue plane, the A220 is chock-filled with new passenger-friendly upgrades while holding true to the airline's staples including above-average legroom and free in-flight entertainment. The 140-seat plane features wider seats than its larger counterparts, high-definition televisions, and expanded in-seat power options.

The Airbus A220 is still new to the US market with Delta being the sole American owner of the plane until December 31, 2020, when the first JetBlue A220 arrived in New York.

Flyers can expect to see the plane flying first between Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the spring as JetBlue begins proving runs on its tried and true routes. But the opportunities are endless for the A220, especially on JetBlue's route network.

JetBlue's head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence told Insider that the jet will eventually be flying coast-to-coast thanks to its transcontinental range and it will serve the harder-to-reach airports in JetBlue's network like Key West International in Florida.

We toured the aircraft to see the finished product for ourselves, and it doesn't disappoint.

Take a look inside.

JetBlue has an order for 70 A220s, the smallest jet currently in production with Airbus after the program was taken over from Bombardier.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

On a single flight, the A220 can fly 3,350 nautical miles and operate nearly any flight in JetBlue's current schedule.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Its two Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines offer up to 25,000 pounds of thrust while providing a 40% reduction in fuel burn compared to the Embraer E190.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

JetBlue also gave the aircraft a unique tail design, known as "hops" to signify the flights that make up a larger journey.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Inside the aircraft, 140 seats are spread across 28 rows and divided between what JetBlue calls its "core" seats and "even more space" seats.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Unlike JetBlue's larger planes, the A220 has an interesting 2-3 configuration with middle seats on only one side of the plane.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The choice for couples or solo travelers would naturally be the two-seat pair.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

And larger groups traveling together would be the ideal candidates for the three-seat side.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

JetBlue chose the Collins Meridian seat for this aircraft with 18.6 inches of width, the widest in the airline's fleet.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Each seat comes with the standard features including adjustable headrests...

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Seats here are demarked by an orange seat cover behind the headrest and the "even more space" logo.

10.1-inch high-definition in-flight entertainment screens...

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The even more space section occupies the first six rows and 30 seats, and also includes the two exit rows in the middle of the plane.

And in-seat power. There are three options here including a 110v AC power outlet and two USB charging ports with USB-A, and USB-C connectivity.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

All seats also feature a two-inch recline, even those in the very last row.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Cushioning each seat is a vegan material called "ultraleather," which JetBlue says provides greater comfort and allows passengers to sit in the seat instead of on top of it.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The first four rows and 24 seats are dedicated to the even more space cabin.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

These seats come at a premium but feature 35 inches of legroom.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The rest of the cabin, except for the two exit rows, consists of 110 core seats.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Taller passengers can rejoice as these seats still feature a generous 32 inches of pitch and the seat-back pockets are curved for greater shin space.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

There's no shortage of storage space, either, as the seat-back pockets feature a mix of mesh and solid holders inside and out. JetBlue says the motivation was the increasing number of devices the average traveler brings onboard.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The in-flight entertainment system is top-of-the-line with on-demand movies, television shows, and games for passengers.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The system includes a DVR functionality where passengers can pause and rewind live television.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Passengers can also pair their devices to control the system since the armrests no longer feature built-in remotes.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

JetBlue is offering complimentary satellite WiFi on the A220 so passengers can be connected at all times, even when overwater.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Those seeking more natural entertainment, though, will notice the windows are also larger and perfectly at head level.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

And those gazing out of said windows will notice that the tail design is also replicated on the winglets, a first for a JetBlue aircraft.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The best seats on the plane are here in the exit row as the seats feature bounds of extra legroom, moveable armrests, and a full recline.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The two-seat pairs offer the best of both worlds with great views from the window and easy access to the aisle with no middle seat to jump over.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The rear cabin walls were blank during our visit but JetBlue says that the plane still has some branding to install, as the airline has done on other jets.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The cabin has an incredibly spacious feel overall and the extra-wide seats don't impact the aisle in any way.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

But the seats are only one portion of the aircraft with countless smaller touches incorporated into the design. In the galley, the different colors on the floor indicate the passenger area from the flight attendant workspace.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Even the seemingly innocuous galley walls hide a small secret.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Look closely and you'll notice that the design is a morse code pattern that spells out none other than "JetBlue." It's likely that 99% of passengers won't pick up on it but those in the military just might.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The plane has three lavatories including two in the back and one in the front. The rear lavatories are angled to provide more space.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Inside, the lavatory walls feature a subway tile pattern in homage to JetBlue being New York's self-described hometown airline.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Even flight attendants get an upgrade with galley's upgraded to include a vanity...

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

And tray tables of their own.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The latches are also orange, which JetBlue says more planes are adopting to give the area more color. The design team left no stone unturned.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Above the cabin are these skylights, which turn into mood lights during the flight. Passengers will also notice music playing during boarding.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The overhead bins are also larger to allow for more carry-on bags.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

And finally, here's the ultra-modern A220 cockpit complete with high-definition screens and side-stick controls.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

It largely resembles the cockpit of a private jet, which is par for the course considering the aircraft originated as a Bombardier plane.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

These thoughtful touches show that JetBlue is committed to modernity and, hopefully, will not make the mistakes of the past where aircraft went years without getting a new look.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

JetBlue plans to take delivery of seven examples of the plane this year alone, growing its fleet to eight A220s by year's end.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Passenger flights will begin in the spring with this plane becoming more commonplace in the upcoming years as more models arrive at the airline.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

JetBlue has once again raised the bar for what's to be expected from an aircraft with its new A220, outdoing even itself as the airline is in the midst of a fleet restyling for the larger A320.

JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

