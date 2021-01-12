JetBlue just unveiled the ultra-modern cabin of its latest plane - take a look inside its brand-new Airbus A220 jets

Thomas Pallini
JetBlue Airways Airbus A220
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

  • JetBlue Airways unveiled the cabin of its new Airbus A220 aircraft that will replace the aging Embraer E190 flight.

  • The 140-seat cabin is arranged in a unique 2-3 configuration with no shortage of the perks for which JetBlue is known including free in-flight entertainment and WiFi.

  • Flights begin in the spring starting on the Boston-Fort Lauderdale route before the aircraft expands to cities across the US.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

JetBlue Airways on Tuesday unveiled the cabin of its newest arrival, the long-awaited Airbus A220-300. The first model arrived in New York on New Year's Eve with plans to begin scheduled service in the spring and eventually phase out the tired Embraer E190s.

As with any new JetBlue plane, the A220 is chock-filled with new passenger-friendly upgrades while holding true to the airline's staples including above-average legroom and free in-flight entertainment. The 140-seat plane features wider seats than its larger counterparts, high-definition televisions, and expanded in-seat power options.

The Airbus A220 is still new to the US market with Delta being the sole American owner of the plane until December 31, 2020, when the first JetBlue A220 arrived in New York.

Flyers can expect to see the plane flying first between Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the spring as JetBlue begins proving runs on its tried and true routes. But the opportunities are endless for the A220, especially on JetBlue's route network.

JetBlue's head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence told Insider that the jet will eventually be flying coast-to-coast thanks to its transcontinental range and it will serve the harder-to-reach airports in JetBlue's network like Key West International in Florida.

Read more: Airline CEOs say it doesn't matter how well they protect passengers from COVID-19 - travel demand won't bounce back until the pandemic ends

We toured the aircraft to see the finished product for ourselves, and it doesn't disappoint.

Take a look inside.

JetBlue has an order for 70 A220s, the smallest jet currently in production with Airbus after the program was taken over from Bombardier.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

Read More: The history of the Airbus A220, the controversial plane Boeing tried to keep out of the US

On a single flight, the A220 can fly 3,350 nautical miles and operate nearly any flight in JetBlue's current schedule.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

Its two Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines offer up to 25,000 pounds of thrust while providing a 40% reduction in fuel burn compared to the Embraer E190.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue also gave the aircraft a unique tail design, known as "hops" to signify the flights that make up a larger journey.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. JetBlue Airways

Inside the aircraft, 140 seats are spread across 28 rows and divided between what JetBlue calls its "core" seats and "even more space" seats.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Unlike JetBlue's larger planes, the A220 has an interesting 2-3 configuration with middle seats on only one side of the plane.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The choice for couples or solo travelers would naturally be the two-seat pair.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And larger groups traveling together would be the ideal candidates for the three-seat side.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

JetBlue chose the Collins Meridian seat for this aircraft with 18.6 inches of width, the widest in the airline's fleet.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Each seat comes with the standard features including adjustable headrests...

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Seats here are demarked by an orange seat cover behind the headrest and the "even more space" logo. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

10.1-inch high-definition in-flight entertainment screens...

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The even more space section occupies the first six rows and 30 seats, and also includes the two exit rows in the middle of the plane. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And in-seat power. There are three options here including a 110v AC power outlet and two USB charging ports with USB-A, and USB-C connectivity.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

All seats also feature a two-inch recline, even those in the very last row.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Cushioning each seat is a vegan material called "ultraleather," which JetBlue says provides greater comfort and allows passengers to sit in the seat instead of on top of it.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The first four rows and 24 seats are dedicated to the even more space cabin.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

These seats come at a premium but feature 35 inches of legroom.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The rest of the cabin, except for the two exit rows, consists of 110 core seats.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Taller passengers can rejoice as these seats still feature a generous 32 inches of pitch and the seat-back pockets are curved for greater shin space.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

There's no shortage of storage space, either, as the seat-back pockets feature a mix of mesh and solid holders inside and out. JetBlue says the motivation was the increasing number of devices the average traveler brings onboard.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The in-flight entertainment system is top-of-the-line with on-demand movies, television shows, and games for passengers.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The system includes a DVR functionality where passengers can pause and rewind live television.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Passengers can also pair their devices to control the system since the armrests no longer feature built-in remotes.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

JetBlue is offering complimentary satellite WiFi on the A220 so passengers can be connected at all times, even when overwater.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Those seeking more natural entertainment, though, will notice the windows are also larger and perfectly at head level.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And those gazing out of said windows will notice that the tail design is also replicated on the winglets, a first for a JetBlue aircraft.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The best seats on the plane are here in the exit row as the seats feature bounds of extra legroom, moveable armrests, and a full recline.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The two-seat pairs offer the best of both worlds with great views from the window and easy access to the aisle with no middle seat to jump over.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The rear cabin walls were blank during our visit but JetBlue says that the plane still has some branding to install, as the airline has done on other jets.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The cabin has an incredibly spacious feel overall and the extra-wide seats don't impact the aisle in any way.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

But the seats are only one portion of the aircraft with countless smaller touches incorporated into the design. In the galley, the different colors on the floor indicate the passenger area from the flight attendant workspace.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Even the seemingly innocuous galley walls hide a small secret.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Look closely and you'll notice that the design is a morse code pattern that spells out none other than "JetBlue." It's likely that 99% of passengers won't pick up on it but those in the military just might.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The plane has three lavatories including two in the back and one in the front. The rear lavatories are angled to provide more space.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Inside, the lavatory walls feature a subway tile pattern in homage to JetBlue being New York's self-described hometown airline.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Even flight attendants get an upgrade with galley's upgraded to include a vanity...

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And tray tables of their own.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The latches are also orange, which JetBlue says more planes are adopting to give the area more color. The design team left no stone unturned.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Above the cabin are these skylights, which turn into mood lights during the flight. Passengers will also notice music playing during boarding.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The overhead bins are also larger to allow for more carry-on bags.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

And finally, here's the ultra-modern A220 cockpit complete with high-definition screens and side-stick controls.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It largely resembles the cockpit of a private jet, which is par for the course considering the aircraft originated as a Bombardier plane.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

These thoughtful touches show that JetBlue is committed to modernity and, hopefully, will not make the mistakes of the past where aircraft went years without getting a new look.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Read More: JetBlue confirmed its much-anticipated London flights will be delayed — here's what we know about the planned service so far

JetBlue plans to take delivery of seven examples of the plane this year alone, growing its fleet to eight A220s by year's end.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Passenger flights will begin in the spring with this plane becoming more commonplace in the upcoming years as more models arrive at the airline.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

JetBlue has once again raised the bar for what's to be expected from an aircraft with its new A220, outdoing even itself as the airline is in the midst of a fleet restyling for the larger A320.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 Tour
JetBlue Airways' first Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Read More: I flew on a newly upgraded JetBlue plane and despite less legroom and slimmer seats, the refresh is exactly what the airline needed

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

    An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns made his first court appearance Monday. A judge scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering to authorities over the weekend in Phoenix. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Son of N.Y. Supreme Court Judge Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Only one person turns up for MAGA March on Twitter

    Protests were planned at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to oppose its tough stance on the outgoing president

  • Families reunite as Qatar-Saudi flights resume after rift

    Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.

  • NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts

    Using a pseudonym, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office posted vulgar, racist nicknames when referring to multiple Black public figures.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Dutch COVID-19 lockdown extended by three weeks

    The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would extend lockdown measures, including the closure of schools and shops, by at least three weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a live news conference that social curbs must remain in place until at least Feb.9, adding: "This decision does not come as a surprise, but it is an incredible disappointment." Rutte also cited the threat posed by a much more easily transmissable variant of the disease first identified in Britain, describing it as "very, very worrying".

  • Hundreds of alleged members of Italy's most powerful mafia network face 'maxi trial' in Calabria

    The biggest mafia trial in more than 30 years will start on Wednesday when more than 350 alleged mobsters and their collaborators face justice in a huge, purpose-built courtroom in southern Italy. On trial will be members of the ‘Ndrangheta, a network of clans based in Calabria, in the toe of the Italian boot. It is regarded as the most powerful of Italy’s mafia organisations, having surpassed the more famous Cosa Nostra of Sicily. “It’s the most dangerous and it is present in every continent,” said Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in the trial who has lived under police protection for 30 years. “And it is the richest because it has a virtual monopoly on the importation of cocaine into Europe,” he told AFP, while guarded by three plain-clothes police officers wearing black balaclavas to hide their identity.

  • State Department to investigate after rogue employee reportedly changed site to say Trump's term ends today

    Twitter descended into total chaos Monday afternoon as a government website suggested President Trump's term was coming to an imminent end, and it sounds like it was all because of a rogue staffer.On Monday afternoon, Twitter users noticed a head-turning biography page for President Trump on the State Department website that declared "Donald J. Trump's term ended on" Jan. 11. Yes, that would be Jan. 11 as in today, more than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The site also claimed Vice President Mike Pence's term was ending Monday.As Twitter collectively raised its eyebrows and pondered wild theories that Trump would soon announce his resignation, BuzzFeed News came along with more information, reporting that a "disgruntled employee" at the State Department changed the pages. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now ordered an internal investigation, according to the report."It's 100 percent not a hack," a diplomat told BuzzFeed. Links to the page on the State Department website now lead to a message that says "We're sorry, this site is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again in a few moments."> Hey, @StateDept, what do you know that the rest of us don't?> > "Donald J. Trump's term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00." pic.twitter.com/Ntl1BSqsb9> > — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021Whoever this disgruntled employee might be, if their goal was to sow chaos, confusion, and plenty of memes that derailed just about everyone's Twitter feed for a good half-hour, well, mission accomplished.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was a 15-year veteran of the US Capitol police force

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

    A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4% in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. The letdown after a more promising partial data disclosure last week may also contribute to criticism that vaccines developed by Chinese manufacturers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives.

  • Child films cops escorting angry man from Walmart in NC for refusing to wear a mask

    Video shows white man raising his voice at officers, shouting “Racism!” before they walk him from store.

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas