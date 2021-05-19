JetBlue passenger arrested on drug charges after 'erratic' behavior forces emergency landing

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger refused to wear a mask and was accused of groping a woman on the flight, according to multiple reports.

A JetBlue flight departing from New York City’s John F Kennedy airport to San Francisco on Sunday afternoon was diverted to Minneapolis after a 42-year-old man was allegedly putting the safety of other passengers at risk.

Mark Anthony Scerbo, 42, of Mechanicville, N.Y. is being held on a $30,000 bail at a Minneapolis jail, after being charged with drug possession, Hennepin County jail records show.

A passenger took a video of the incident on Flight 915 and posted it on Twitter. In it, a JetBlue flight attendant can be heard telling travelers Scerbo made "stabbing motions towards another passenger" and was seen "snorting a white substance." A witness on the plane said in a post on Twitter he "sexually assaulted another passenger."

Scerbo was arrested after the flight landed in Minneapolis.

JetBlue did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the incident took place to Business Insider and said the flight was forced to divert to Minneapolis "after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers. The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco," the spokesperson said.