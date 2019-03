Three female flight attendants claim they were drugged and two of them raped by two JetBlue pilots during a layover in Puerto Rico, a new lawsuit filed this week in New York federal court has claimed.

The pilots remained on the job following the alleged incident without receiving any sort of reprimanding or punishment, the suit said. At least one of the female flight attendants said she was forced to work with one of the accused pilots after the alleged rape.

After making their way to a beach in Puerto Rico near the hotel they were staying during their layover in May of last year, the women were offered sips from one of the flight attendant’s alcoholic beverages.

Shortly after, they recall being raped by the pilots through “flashes of memory” during a hazy experience, the suit read.

The 24-page suit goes on to name JetBlue and the two pilots, Eric Johnson and Dan Watson, who are accused of drugging and raping the flight attendants who also worked for the same airline.

“We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crewmembers where they feel welcome and safe,” JetBlue said in a statement to Washington Post.

The airline added it “takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behaviour very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly.”

However, an attorney for two of the women told the newspaper “the pilots were not suspended” and faced little to no repercussions for their alleged misconduct.

“They were not put on any sort of leave,” the attorney, Abraham Z Melamed, said. “They continued to work and continue to work to this day without any ramifications.”

Mr Johnson thanked the women for making his “fantasy come true,” the lawsuit read.

One of the women — who are each named “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, along with corresponding numbers — said she developed a common sexually transmitted disease following the alleged rape.

“The three of them looked up the symptoms of rape drugs and found their symptoms were consistent with having been drugged,” the lawsuit read. The two alleged rape victims also “expressed to each other that they were stunned by what had happened,” according to the suit.

The three women all worked a return flight the day after the reported incident.