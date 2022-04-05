JetBlue seeks to buy Spirit Airways, threatening Frontier deal

JetBlue announced a bid to acquire Spirit Airlines, challenging a merger between Spirit and Frontier Airlines announced in February 2022 (AFP/Stefani Reynolds) (Stefani Reynolds)
·2 min read

JetBlue Airways announced Tuesday a bid to acquire Spirit Airlines for $3.6 billion, setting up a bidding war with Frontier Airlines in the discount flying market.

The all-cash bid of $33 a share marks a 52 percent premium of Spirit's price prior to its February 7 announcement of the deal with Frontier, according to JetBlue.

"JetBlue firmly believes its proposal constitutes a 'superior proposal' under Spirit's merger agreement with Frontier and represents the most attractive opportunity for Spirit's shareholders," JetBlue said.

Spirit confirmed receipt of the "unsolicited" proposal from JetBlue, adding that its board would weigh the offer.

The board "will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders," Spirit said.

Frontier hit back at the JetBlue announcement and said its proposed merger with Spirit remained "in the best interest of consumers and shareholders," a Frontier spokesperson said.

"Unlike the compelling Spirit-Frontier combination, an acquisition of Spirit by JetBlue, a high-fare carrier, would lead to more expensive travel for consumers. In particular, the significant East Coast overlap between JetBlue and Spirit would reduce competition and limit options for consumers."

Frontier also said that JetBlue's effort was "surprising" given an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice challenging an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue.

In announcing the merger between Frontier and Spirit two months ago, executives from the two carriers argued they could together challenge larger US carriers and save about $1 billion in costs.

JetBlue offered a similar argument Tuesday, saying the deal would "position JetBlue as the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the four large dominant US carriers."

Shares of Spirit rose 22.4 percent Tuesday, while JetBlue fell 7.1 percent. Frontier Group rose 3.9 percent.

jmb/to

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit confirms JetBlue's 'unsolicited' all-cash, $33 a share bid

    Spirit Airlines Inc. said late Tuesday it has received an "unsolicited" bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. to acquire the ultra low-cost air carrier in an all-cash deal for $33 a share. Spirit's board "will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders," the company said in a statement. Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. had announced a merger in February. In the

  • Performing an abortion in Oklahoma would be a felony under GOP bill heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature

    The bill, SB 612, would make performing abortions a felony, punishable by up to 10 years or fines up to $100,000. Opponents call it unconstitutional.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes Buy Point As Chip Giant Moves Metaverse To Cloud

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Two RDU carriers now bidding for Spirit Airlines

    Nearly two months after Frontier Airlines announced plans to buy Spirit Airlines, another airline with a presence at Raleigh-Durham International Airport has put in a competing bid. JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced Tuesday after markets closed a “superior proposal” that would acquire Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) via an all cash offer of $33 per share, valuing the company at $3.6 billion. Denver-based frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) offer was for nearly $2.9 billion.

  • JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

    JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday that it received an unsolicited bid from JetBlue. It said its board will evaluate the offer and decide what's best for shareholders.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?

    Tesla's potential stock split is stirring up a lot of excitement among investors, but this one move isn't guaranteed to boost the share price.

  • Ether is worth more than $6,000, based on this valuation model

    Ether is valued at $6,128, or about 180% of the crypto's current price, based on a discounted cash-flow model, as Ethereum’s upcoming major upgrade could convert the cryptocurrency into an “equity-like instrument,” according to a recent report by Bloomberg Intelligence.