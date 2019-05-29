JetBlue is selling $54 flights today

Planning a trip long in advance instead of last-minute comes with so many benefits — a broader range of options for accommodations and activities that are available, less stress and more likely than not, cheaper rates on transportation.

Until midnight tonight, JetBlue is helping you plan your getaways ahead with its appropriately-titled ‘Type A’ sale.

Flights booked by 11:59 p.m. local time through JetBlue for travel between September 9 and November 20 of this year are eligible.

Prices range from as low as $54 to a still relatively low $234 for one-way flights.

Flights travel from anywhere in the United States to beyond, including tropical destinations like Peru, Punta Cana and Antigua.

Blackout dates include September 30 to October 1, October 12 to 14 and November 7 to 11.

So whether you’re trying to go from coast to coast or over foreign waters, planning ahead has never (literally) paid off this much.

For a full list of included flights leaving from your closet JetBlue hub, visit here.