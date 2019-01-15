JetBlue wants to fly you to Puerto Rico and take you to 'Hamilton' for free -- Here's how

Do not throw away your shot!

'Hamilton', the smash-hit (understatement of the century) musical that’s still managing to take over the nation is running its first international tour in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the homeland of the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda will be reprising the lead role as Alexander Hamilton for the first time since the show’s original cast run in New York City in 2015, and for #Hamilfans and theater lovers alike, seeing the show would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

JetBlue, an official sponsor of 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico and the largest operating airline on the island, is doing more than just encouraging fans of the musical and travelers alike to go out and visit Puerto Rico — it’s actually sending fans there for free.

This is quite characteristic for the airline, which is known to support the betterment of communities in need around the world through countless charitable activations every year through its JetBlue for Good initiative.

Last year, for example, JetBlue sent hundreds of volunteers on trips to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Houston, Texas to help underprivileged communities in their missions to rebuild.

Puerto Rico, whose infrastructure and levels of tourism have been struggling since Hurricane Maria in in 2017, is the next spot that JetBlue hopes to tackle and make a splash in — and what better way to do that then by teaming up with one of the island's most beloved stars?

Here’s how JetBlue's Duel Seats contest works — twice a day until January 16 at 9 a.m., you can enter the contest here in order to win tickets to 'Hamilton' Puerto Rico (the show date for which the tickets will correspond to will be two days from the morning that the tickets are won.)

Winners will be treated to two roundtrip flights from New York (JFK) to Puerto Rico, two tickets to the hottest show on the island and a one-night stay in San Juan.

So whether you know every intimate detail about this particular Founding Father or you’re often caught humming the notes of the musical's opening number (we’re guilty on this one) there’s no better way to throw yourself into the vibrant culture and art scene that Puerto Rico has to offer then by doing it with a ticket to the hottest show on the island.

So don’t ‘Wait for It’ — and good luck!