JetBlue's Joanna Geraghty makes history as first woman to lead major U.S. airline

JetBlue's chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, will become the airline's CEO in mid-February. Photo courtesy of JetBlue

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- JetBlue's president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty will become CEO in February, making her the first woman to lead a major U.S. airline, the company said Tuesday.

The JetBlue board voted unanimously voted give Geraghty the job, effective Feb. 12, according to a press release. She will replace Robin Hayes, who said he is leaving to focus on his health and well-being.

The chair of JetBlue's board, Peter Boneparth. called Geraghty a "proven strategic leader," adding she was the right choice to carry JetBlue forward.

Geraghty's has spent nearly 20 years at JetBlue, serving as the company's executive vice president, customer experience, responsible for airports, customer support and in-flight service.

She also held the roles of executive vice president and chief people officer, as well as vice president, associate general counsel and director, litigation and regulatory affairs.

According to the Women of Aviation, a not-for-profit think tank dedicated to advancing gender balance in the air and space industry, 8% of the CEOs for the world's top 100 airlines were women in 2022.

The change comes as a proposed merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways is faces challenges from the Department of Justice on possible antitrust grounds.

The DOJ has argued that the merger would lead to increased prices and reduced competition in the airline industry. Closing arguments in the case were made in Boston in early December.

In July 2023, JetBlue cut ties with American Airlines, after a federal judge in May ordered the two carriers to end the agreement over antitrust laws.

JetBlue announced the intended $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit in 2022. Founded in 1990, Florida-based Spirit Airlines bills itself as an ultra-low-cost carrier. Its board of directors has voted in favor of the merger.

According to the Washington Post, a merger with Spirit would make JetBlue the United States' sixth-largest airline.