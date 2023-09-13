'Jetcar' Coming To San Diego
Heather Lake reports live from San Diego Bay.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
The 2024 Ford F-150 is going to be revealed tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it all go down here.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
Investors are rotating into energy stocks as oil prices hit 2023 highs.
Since the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, thousands of people have decided not to risk going back into their houses and apartment buildings, many of which were damaged.
ESPN announced it’s giving fans an alternate live NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars that will be fully animated in the “Toy Story” universe. The event, titled “Toy Story Funday Football,” will stream on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+ (mobile only) on October 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET. It will air the same time as the real NFL International Series game, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in London.
Spain passed a new law last year that makes any non-consensual sexual act punishable.
Today at the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot Studio, a tool that lets customers customize the Salesforce base Einstein GPT and Einstein Copilot offerings. Einstein Copilot Studio consists of three elements: prompt builder, skills builder and model builder, according to Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. “The first piece is the prompt builder, and this is for customers who want to customize the prompt templates that have been included in Einstein GPT,” Shih told TechCrunch.
It's the best way to make sure your phone, computer and other tech accessories are always charged.
Salesforce introduced its AI layer called Einstein back in 2016 to provide predictive AI services across the Salesforce family of products. Today, at the Dreamforce customer conference, taking place in San Francisco, the company announced the next step in its AI journey, introducing Einstein Copilot, which embeds this ability to ask questions in the context of whatever users are doing, regardless of product. Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, a pretty important title given the role of AI in the company these days, says Einstein GPT was the first attempt to spread generative AI across the platform.
A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.
The Information reports that even though the components for Apple's chips will be manufactured in the US, they'll still have to be sent back to TSMC's home country for assembly.
Cam Payne won’t play for the Spurs this season after all.
Divvy Homes, the rent-to-own startup that gained attention and investment from Tiger Global and other high-profile investors, is laying off 94 employees. The layoffs — its third round in the past year — represents the latest blow to the real estate tech company, as mortgage interest rates have continued to surge. The 94 employees are spread across the United States, with some based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters as well as remote employees in other locations such as Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Texas and Washington, according to a September 7 letter that Divvy Homes' head of talent Rachel Ergmann sent to Oregon’s Office of Workforce Investments.
Threads is currently blocking searches for a number of “potentially sensitive” words, including “vaccines,” “covid,” and other variations of words that have previously been linked to misinformation on Meta’s platform.
MGM Resorts shut down certain systems, impacting gambling at its casinos, on Monday.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. First, however, keep in mind that Equity is kicking off TechCrunch Disrupt next week in San Francisco. Instacart IPO: We have a first price range for Instacart!
Ernest Cline's breakout hit was rich in reference but deficient in other ways, though perhaps its biggest problem was its most ardent proponents, who could not perceive how narrowly the book was tailored to their life experience and how that may render the experience hollow for others. Out of control AI, unscrupulous VCs and questioning the nature of reality guide the plot — in other words, the same concepts you'd find in any week of reporting here at TechCrunch.