'Jetcar' Coming To San Diego

Divvy Homes, the rent-to-own startup that gained attention and investment from Tiger Global and other high-profile investors, is laying off 94 employees. The layoffs — its third round in the past year — represents the latest blow to the real estate tech company, as mortgage interest rates have continued to surge. The 94 employees are spread across the United States, with some based in the company’s San Francisco headquarters as well as remote employees in other locations such as Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Texas and Washington, according to a September 7 letter that Divvy Homes' head of talent Rachel Ergmann sent to Oregon’s Office of Workforce Investments.