Jets Assistant John Benton Gets DUI: Around Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Morristown.

Jets Assistant John Benton Gets DUI In Morristown

State Police pulled over the Jets offensive line coach Thursday night on I-287.

Man Last Seen In Morristown In 2001 Still Missing: Police

State Police posted an age-progression photo of James Garfield Broome, 66. He also previously lived in Jersey City.

Morristown Outdoor Dining Guide: Here's Where To Eat

Spring is here, and that means better weather for eating outdoors at restaurants. Here are some places to dine outside around Morristown.

Man Sentenced For 'Corrupting' Jury In Morris Co. Sex Crime Case

A man now imprisoned for aggravated sexual assault conspired to influence the jury outside the Morris Co. Courthouse, authorities said.

Last Frost Date: When Is It Time To Plant A Garden In Morristown?

See the average date of the final spring freeze in Morristown and when to start planting the most popular items for the garden.

2 Percent Tax Increase Proposed In Morris Township Budget

Several key revenue sources in the township haven't completely rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, says Mayor Mark Gyorfy.

Easter Egg Hunt, 'Egg-Cellent Adventure' Return To Morristown

A year ago, NJ limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Egg hunts are set to return this year without statewide COVID restrictions.

Morristown Gets $31K To Combat Climate Change With Trees

The grants will support environmental justice in 'overburdened' communities, according to New Jersey officials.

Girl Scout Cookie Season: Where To Find Them Around Morristown

Girl Scouts will begin selling their treats in booths Saturday. Here's where you can find those Thin Mints and Samoas around Morristown.

Morristown Gas Dips To $4.25: What's Next For Prices At The Pump?

Here are the cheapest deals for gas in town, latest trends and experts' analysis of whether prices can get more manageable.

