Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown activated from PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday and will practice this week for the first time in training camp.

Coach Robert Saleh announced that Brown was medically cleared after having his surgically repaired left shoulder evaluated by doctors in Houston on Tuesday.

Saleh said Brown would go through “an acclimation process” Wednesday and hopefully return to practice Thursday. He won't play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. Saleh said Billy Turner or Max Mitchell would start at left tackle in that game, which will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' preseason debut with the Jets.

Brown is expected to be ready to play in the regular-season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11.

His return will help settle the Jets’ offensive line, which has struggled throughout camp with inconsistency and injuries.

“He’s another guy that brings stability, a wealth of knowledge, a wealth of experience,” Saleh said. “He knows how to play the game of football, knows how to prepare week in and week out, so there’s always a benefit to guys like him.”

Brown, who turns 38 next week, played through a torn rotator cuff most of last season after injuring his shoulder before the opening game. He impressed his coaches and teammates by playing well despite the injury, and the Jets' first Selfless Warrior award — voted on by the coaches — was created last season to recognize Brown.

“Shoot, people won't even get out of bed for the stuff he went through and he was playing football games — NFL football games,” Saleh said. “And he didn't have to because his money was already guaranteed. So when you have guys that just love the game so much ... he played damn near the whole season basically with one arm and played pretty darn well.”

Brown signed a two-year deal worth $22 million with the Jets in August 2022 after Mekhi Becton was injured and lost for the season. He injured his shoulder in camp last summer and spent the first four regular-season games on injured reserve before returning in Week 5.

He was a first-round pick of Houston in 2008 and spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans before playing five years in Seattle.

“Still got plenty left,” Brown said in June. “I still feel like I played a high level. I want to get as healthy as possible. Obviously, last year I was playing at way less than 100%, so I want to get healthy and be able to play at the level I’m accustomed to and with the team we have, this is a great shot to win."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl