Jeweler Blue Nile Set to Return to Public Market Via SPAC Deal

Michael Hytha
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile Inc. agreed to go public again through a merger with a blank-check firm valuing the combined company at $873 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The transaction with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II is expected to generate about $450 million of capital before expenses, the companies said in a statement Friday.

The deal includes $80 million of committed capital -- about $50 million of it pre-funded -- from Bain Capital Private Equity, Bow Street, Adama Partners and Mudrick Capital. The deal also includes $50 million in new preferred equity provided by Mudrick Capital, according to the statement.

The $873 million pro forma implied equity value of the combined company is based on the $10.15 a share price of the private investment in public equity, assuming no redemptions by the SPAC’s stockholders.

The company, based in Bellevue, Washington, will be named Blue Nile and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq. The company will be led by the current management team, including Blue Nile Chief Executive Officer Sean Kell.

Blue Nile is returning to the public market after Bain and Bow Street agreed in 2016 to take it private in a $500 million deal.

The Mudrick SPAC raised $316 million in its initial public offering in 2020, including so-called greenshoe shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Nile plans to go public through merger with SPAC Mudrick Capital

    Blue Nile Inc. plans to become a publicly traded company following an agreement to combine with special purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II.

  • Bolsonaro Fears Worst as Writer, Expert Missing in Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro said he fears the worst may have happened to a British journalist and an expert on indigenous peoples who went missing four days ago in the Brazilian Amazon after receiving threats.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingSony PlayStatio

  • Carvana, 'The Amazon of Car Dealers', Fights its Biggest Battle

    The online used car retailer has hit several potholes as it tries to get on the road to profitability.

  • Key Takeaways From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Thursday’s committee hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Click here for our TOPLive blog:Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingSony PlayStation’s New God of War Video Game Planned for NovemberThe most compelling testimony came

  • Jenny Mollen dishes on her new book ‘City of Likes’

    The author tells "The View" about her book, which she describes as her simple truth, shares why she decided to put the story out into the world and brings out her husband Jason Biggs to say hello.

  • Rout in Bond Markets Is So Severe That Double-Digit Losses Are the Norm

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds denominated in the world’s leading currencies are suffering double-digit losses following the European Central Bank’s decision to end quantitative easing.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingSony PlayStation’s New God of War Video Game Planned for Nove

  • ‘My Whole Body Was Sick’: Sandra Oh and Jung Ho-yeon Get Honest About Fame’s Toll on Mental Health

    Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” “The Chair”) and Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) bond quickly at our photo shoot for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” presented by Apple TV+. They’d gone viral on the internet in February, when Oh congratulated Ho-yeon for winning best performance by a female actor at the SAG Awards, posing for selfies with the […]

  • Microsoft is planting the seeds for cloud gaming supremacy

    Microsoft rolled out a set of major updates for its cloud gaming platform, setting up a future where it could dominate the industry.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Biden blasts ‘ripoff’ by shipping companies, attacks Exxon as inflation hits a fresh 40-year high

    President Joe Biden talks again about his administration's efforts to help Americans deal with inflation, as he gives a speech at the Port of Los Angeles.

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla Inc. has proposed a 3-for-1 stock split in its proxy statement filed late Friday, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as recruiting tool.

  • Valuation Trauma Is Refusing to End for S&P 500 in Free Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market: buckling under the hottest inflation since 1981, battered by a historically aggressive bid to break it. Making matters worse is that bonds are beckoning as well.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on

  • Tech billionaire Larry Ellison added a Tesla Supercharger station on his $300 million private Hawaiian island, but locals are skeptical about his sustainability plans: report

    Some of Lanai's locals know the Oracle founder wants to make the island sustainable, but he hasn't yet said what his plans involve, Bloomberg said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    What to do in today’s market? The last few trading sessions of declining stocks would seem to indicate that the late-May rally we saw has run its course. But that doesn’t mean the opportunities for buy-minded investors are all gone. The recent declines, and the overall downward trend we’ve seen year-to-date, have left many fundamentally sound stocks trading at rock bottom prices. And that may have created an opportunity for investors willing do a bit of bottom fishing. The trick for investors, h

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.