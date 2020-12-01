Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok to debut in November 2021

·3 min read

Informa Markets Jewellery sees bright prospects in Southeast Asia's luxury sector

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets Jewellery, the world's biggest jewellery fair organiser and the engine driving the industry's No. 1 B2B jewellery marketplace -- Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, is bringing its industry-leading in-person product sourcing experience to Thailand with the launch of Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok (JGAB) in November 2021.

The fair's pilot edition, scheduled for 9 - 12 November next year, is poised to mark Informa Markets Jewellery's entry into the most important ruby and sapphire trading centre in the world and one of the sector's leading coloured gemstone and jewellery manufacturing hubs.

The four-day JGAB will occupy approximately 8,000 square metres of exhibition space in Hall 98 of the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), which is only a 15-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport and 160 metres from Bang Na BTS Station.

"JGAB has a focus that is distinct among our network of B2B events: It leverages Bangkok's strengths as a coloured gemstone and jewellery destination; it speaks directly to the Southeast Asian jewellery community, and it is ideally timed for buyers positioning their inventories for the peak selling seasons and the new year," said Sanchai Noombunnam, Deputy Managing Director of Informa Markets in Thailand.

"Bangkok's firm position as the aviation hub of ASEAN also makes it a natural choice for Informa Markets Jewellery's newest show. The regional bloc's high-growth markets, which have a combined population of more than 620 million consumers, are all within four hours of flying time from Bangkok."

Featuring a unique concentration of industry expertise, JGAB expects to draw an equal number of Thai and international exhibitors specialising in finished jewellery, loose stones, packaging solutions, tools and manufacturing equipment, and gemmological services. Show participants may bring in jewellery and gemstones from other countries duty-free.

The fair provides a B2B cash-and-carry platform for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and designers from Southeast Asia. To ensure that attendees will get the most out of their JGAB experience, Informa Markets Jewellery is already building its signature programme of seminars featuring experts and innovators from across the industry.

"With our global resources, local knowledge and unrivalled network of international jewellery fairs, we are confident that JGAB will be the top event for last-minute yearend transactions in one of the fastest-growing regions in the world," said Noombunnam.

The ASEAN regional bloc consists of the vibrant economies of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, and the promising markets of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

According to a Bain & Company report, the ASEAN region is expected to become the world's fourth-largest economy over the next decade. Within the same period, domestic consumption is estimated to double to US$4 trillion.

About Informa Markets Jewellery

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our global jewellery vertical, Informa Markets Jewellery, offers in-person and web-based sourcing experiences, digital solutions and dedicated B2B platforms that bring international buyers and quality sellers together in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and fashion jewellery and accessories markets. Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team, an education-based programme -- Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community, and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewellery--gem-asean-bangkok-to-debut-in-november-2021-301181766.html

SOURCE Informa Markets Jewellery

